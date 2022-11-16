Skip to main content

Texans Lovie Smith Reassures Rookie Safety Jalen Pitre 'Is Our Starter'

Despite a subpar performance against the Giants on Sunday, coach Lovie Smith reassures Jalen Pitre as Houston Texans starting safety amid NFL learning curve.

HOUSTON — Rookie safety Jalen Pitre is in the midst of a daunting learning curve in the NFL. His most challenging moment occurred during the 12:33 mark of the third quarter amid the Houston Texans' 24-16 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. 

Quarterback Daniel Jones connected with wide receiver Darius Slayton for what would have been a four-yard gain. Pitre missed his opportunity for a stop. His missed tackle resulted in Slayton's 54-yard touchdown.

Coach Lovie Smith pulled Pitre for Houston's next defensive drive. But Pitre's mistake is not enough for Smith to consider shaking up the Texans' defensive backfield.

"Jalen is our starter — our rookie starter," Smith said. "We do not expect him to be Ronnie Lott right away. He is making progress like all of our guys." 

Smith acknowledged that Pitre must play better ahead of their Week 11 match against the 5-5 Washington Commanders. But Smith's critique of Pitre is no different from the other defensive players who suited up for the Texans at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. 

"Jalen, like all of us, needs to play better football," Smith said. "We cannot continue missing tackles. We have to be able to tackle at all positions."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Despite Pitre's struggles against the Giants, the rookie defensive back from Baylor has had a solid start to his NFL career. 

During the first nine games of the 2022 campaign, Pitre has recorded 63 tackles, a pair of interceptions and 1.0 sacks. In 278 coverage snaps, Pitre had given up 178 yards before his play against the Giants.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

watson cleve orange
Houston Texans Latest News

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

By Texans Daily Staff
USATSI_19330531
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Update: Why’s New RB Eno Benjamin Not Practicing?

By Aaron Wilson
terry mclaurin 321
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans vs. Commanders: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Zach Dimmitt
Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) makes an adjustment at the line of scrimmage against the New York Giants.
Houston Texans Latest News

NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises

By David Harrison
USATSI_17550209
Houston Texans Latest News

Sources: Texans sign WR Alex Bachman, DB Will Redmond

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19430085
Houston Texans Latest News

Texans Positive: 'Faith' in TE Jordan Akins

By Coty M. Davis
watson cleve orange
Houston Texans Latest News

Source Reveals Deshaun Watson 'Locked In' Mindset In Move to Browns Practice

By Aaron Wilson
USATSI_19428408
Houston Texans Latest News

Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants

By Coty M. Davis