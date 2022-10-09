Jaguars, Texans Tied Early In Second Quarter: Live Updates

HOUSTON — The 0-3-1- Houston Texans are seeking their first win of the 2022 campaign against the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday evening.

Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled against the Texans last season. He completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three interceptions while the Texans swept their two-game regular season series against the Jaguars.

Coach Lovie Smith is hoping to replicate the same success against Lawrence and the Jaguars Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. But after reviewing game film, Smith understands that Lawrence will present new challenges for the Texans following his second-year development.

"He’s had a lot more game experience since we played them last," Smith said. "Mobile, big guy, strong arm, the top pick in the draft. If you look at their football team, the last two years, they had the top pick in the draft, and both of those guys are difference-makers from what I see. Every rep you get, every game you play, you’re going to get better."

WHAT: Houston Texans (0-3-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

WHERE: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida (67,164)

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Betting vis SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +8.5 (-133), Jacksonville Jaguars -8.5 (-110)

TOTAL: 43.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +260, Jaguars -333

1st Quarter

The Texans received the ball first and recorded a three-and-out. Houston's slow start marked the fourth punt of the season amid the Texans' first drive of a game.

Change of possession.

The Jaguars recorded a three-and-out of their own. Punt.

Change of possession.

The Texans opened their second drive of the game with a 16-yard completion between Mills and wide receiver Nico Collins. After picking up the first down, the Texans failed to keep the momentum going. Punt.

Change of possession.

Second-year running back Travis Etienne Jr. destroyed the Texans on the ground amid Jacksonville's second offensive drive of the game.

On back-to-back carries, Etienne rushed for 48 yards. But similar to the Texans, the Jaguars could not sustain their offensive momentum. Punt.

Change of possession.

Mills connected again with Collins for Houston's second first down of the game. But once again, the Texans could not sustain the offensive drive. Punt.

Change of possession.

Etienne began the Jaguars' next offensive drive with a 20-yard reception from Lawrence. Jacksonville recorded 60 yards on 10 plays before the Texans' red zone defense held the Jaguars to a field goal.

Jaguars 3, Texans 0

Change of possession.

2nd Quarter

Behind rookie running back Dameon Pierce, the Texans netted 44 yards on eight plays en route to a 50-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn. Pierce accounted for 31 of Houston's 44 yards on their previous drive.

Jaguars 3, Texans 3

