Texans vs. Titans Christmas Eve: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report

The Texans travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans in a Christmas Eve matchup on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.

The Houston Texas head north to Nashville to play the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve. The Titans are losers of four straight and hope to get back on track against a struggling Texans squad.

The Titans have won five of the past six games against the team that replaced them in Houston, and they'll need a win to stay in the hunt for the AFC South.

What was once a four-game lead over Jacksonville is now down to just one with three games remaining.

via ESPN

The Texans have lost 12 of their last 13 but pushed Kansas City to the brink of defeat last week before suffering a 30-24 overtime loss.

Tennessee will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, meaning rookie Malik Willis will make his third start of the season, and second against the Texans.

The Texans will feature running back Royce Freeman once again as Dameon Pierce is on the IR. Last week, Freeman carried the ball 11 times for 51 yards.

“(He’s) hot Dameon Pierce, but when you come in in a backup role, to have that kind of production, it’s pretty good," Texans coach Lovie Smith said.

Saturday could be the coldest game in Texans franchise history with temperatures in Nashville expected to be under 20 degrees at game time.

WHAT: Houston Texans (1-12-1) at Tennessee Titans (7-7)

WHERE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee (69,143)

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

Tickets via SI Tickets

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Houston Texans +3.5 (-125), Tennessee Titans -3.5 (+105)

TOTAL: 35.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texans +145, Titans -175

