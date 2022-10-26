Texans Notes: Maliek Collins, Nico Collins Timeline Update, Jaleel Johnson Signing

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins isn't practicing Wednesday along with wide receiver Nico Collins.

Collins suffered a chest injury that isn't regarded as long-term and his status is considered day to day. It's a similar status for Collins, who has a groin injury.

Both got hurt during a 38-20 road loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nico Collins injured his groin in the fourth quarter and didn't return. Collins caught three passes for 33 yards on three targets and has been emerging as a pivotal part of the offense, averaging 16.9 yards per reception, with 18 catches for 305 yards.

Phillip Dorsett will have an increased role with something of a committee approach that includes Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson.

Meanwhile, Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green is practicing Wednesday.

He left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder-pectoral injury and was cleared after undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday, according to a league source.

The Texans signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyron Johnson, who practiced with them for the first time Wednesday.

"We see who Nico has become, a go-to guy, big plays, big target," Texans coach Lovie Smith said. "We're not as good a football team with Nico being able to play for him. We hope to get him back sooner than later. He's not out for the season or anything like that."

Signed to a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason, Collins got hurt on a sack of Carr by defensive end Rasheem Green.

Collins, 27, has 11 tackles, two for losses and two quarterback hits this season.

Collins recorded 29 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, nine tackles for losses and seven quarterback hits last season.

Without Collins, the Texans were more vulnerable in run defense as Raiders running back Josh Jacobs piled up 143 rushing yards with three second-half touchdowns.

"Of course, Maliek Collins, defensively, it starts up front," Smith said. "What's the most important position on the defense? Tree-technique. Losing Maliek, I think he played 10 plays Sunday, that hurt us. Getting both of those players back, we can't wait to get them back. I don't know exactly when that will be.”

The Texans addressed their need for reinforcements at defensive tackle with Maliek Collins sidelined with a chest injury.

They are signing veteran defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad, according to a league source.

Johnson is a former Minnesota Vikings fourth-round draft pick from Iowa who was with the Texans last season before being released, then re-signed off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad when defensive tackle Vincent Taylor broke his ankle.

He played in 12 games last season for the Texans, recording 23 tackles, two for losses and one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery.

In 2020 with the Vikings, he had 44 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

For his career, Johnson (6-foot-2, 316 pounds) has recorded 110 tackles, 5 1/2 sacks, 11 tackles for losses and 10 quarterback hits.