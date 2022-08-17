When it comes to Houston Texans receivers, who comes to mind? Most likely Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins — the headliners. However, it was a lesser-known wideout who took full advantage of his chance to impress last weekend.

Second-year receiver Jalen Camp led the Texans in receiving yards in Houston's 17-13 preseason-opening win against the New Orleans Saints. His two receptions for 53 yards included a game-clinching 4-yard touchdown, and a touching 'crane kick' celebration meant to honor teammate John Metchie III who currently is receiving treatment from Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia.

While Camp was only targeted four times, he did enough for offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton to label him as someone who "can be a playmaker for us."

But while his playmaking abilities have been proven, it's his ability on special teams that will likely be a major deciding factor when it comes to trimming the roster.

"Guys have to be willing to play," special teams coordinator Frank Ross said. "You saw Johnny (Johnson III) out there competing and Jalen running down on the punts last Saturday. So excited to see where those guys continue to grow for those backup depth receiver roles, definitely."

Versatility is key for any player, but none more so than backups. And it's something Camp seems to pride himself on.

"I try to be as versatile as possible," Camp said. "I think speed is definitely one of my assets, but whether that be blocking, running routes, deep threat, whatever it is, for a guy like me, I'm just trying to showcase everything that I have to showcase."

Granted, all results and performances this time of year need to be treated with a pinch of salt. Third stringers versus third stringers doesn't exactly scream Super Bowl after all.

And Camp isn't letting his positive start get the better of him.

"I think I did some good things and I think there was also some things that I need to clean up for sure," Camp said.

But with plenty of camp left to go and two more games to showcase his skills, Camp has taken a solid step forward in bettering his chances of making the final 53-man roster.

