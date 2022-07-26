Skip to main content

Pitre's Production: Is Texans' Rookie Safety Poised For Breakout Star Of Camp?

After progressing during minicamp and OTAs, safety Jalen Pitre could be top name to watch during training camp for the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre is likely going to be the most talked about player at the start of training camp. He should be after his successful stint working with the first-team defense during OTAs and minicamp. 

Pitre, the No. 37 pick in April's draft, proved to be more than a one trick pony in Lovie Smith' defensive look. At Baylor, the 5-11, 198-pounder hybrid defender often would play near the line of scrimmage and defend the run. In Smith's defense, Pitre lined up everywhere, including deep in coverage at free safety. 

The Texans often run a two-deep safety look in their coverage, meaning Pitre will have to learn to adapt in coverage on the fly. So far, his mistakes could be considered minor compared to other rookies adjusting to the new defensive look. 

"[Jalen] has been outstanding," Smith said in June. "Knack for the football. He has done a lot of good things."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Davis Mills
Play

Mills Last? Analyst Predicts Texans QB's 2022 Season

One NFL analyst has predicted how Texans quarterback Davis Mills' 2022 season will go - and suggests it could be his last in Houston.

By Anthony Wood8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Texans - Amendola
Play

Former Texans WR Danny Amendola Retires

After seven teams and two Super Bowl championships, the former Texans pass catcher will pursue other opportunities off the field.

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
22 hours ago
lopez mia
Play

Texans Training Camp Preview: Can DL Jonathan Greenard Build on Breakout Season?

Houston's defensive front has a fascinating blend of proven veterans and budding young talent.

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
23 hours ago
USATSI_7531402
Play

Former Texans Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips Named XFL Head Coach

Wade Phillips will officially return to Houston as the head coach of the city's XFL team in 2023

By Cole ThompsonJul 25, 2022 3:41 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2022 3:41 PM EDT
529bc0161c39416bbc22e06b3a0eeb54
Play

Listen: Who Will Fill John Metchie's Void For Texans?

With John Metchie III out for the season, can the Houston Texans look to veteran wide receiver Phillip Dorsett to fill in the vacancy?

By Coty M. DavisJul 25, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
USATSI_18535984
Play

Texans Training Camp Preview: Will Health Prevent Derek Stingley Jr. As Houston's Top DB?

Houston Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. has not played a full season since he was a freshman at LSU. Will health prevent Stingley from becoming the Texans top defensive back in 2022?

By Coty M. DavisJul 25, 2022 10:20 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2022 10:20 AM EDT
4A2819CD-19FF-4256-A40C-067E3CAA5D88
Play

Texans Workouts for 4 RBs Include Ex Rice Standout

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffJul 25, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
Dameon Pierce
Play

Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Rookie Ignite Houston Run Game?

With a new-look offense, offensive line, and running back room, can rookie Dameon Pierce reignite the Houston Texans' all-new run game?

By Anthony WoodJul 25, 2022 8:01 AM EDT
Jul 25, 2022 8:01 AM EDT

Pitre's role could determine the remainder of the secondary. Should Smith elect to play him near the line of scrimmage or at strong safety, this likely gives Eric Murray or Jonathan Owens the chance to take reps at free safety. If the Texans view Pitre better in coverage, strong safety M.J. Stewart could have the chance to see more playing time in the box. 

In his final two years with the Bears, Pitre became a star. Once transitioning from Matt Rhule to Dave Aranda's defense, things became natural for him, especially in terms of playing the run. In his final season with Baylor, Pitre would record 75 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. 

Scouts have compared Pitre's style of play to budding safeties such as Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker and Quandre Diggs. All are capable of playing the run, but the trio also are known for their aggressiveness in coverage. 

Houston is looking for foundational pieces entering the second stage of the "retooling" of its roster. By the time training camp comes to a close, Pitre might be more than just a building block for the future. 

Davis Mills
News

Mills Last? Analyst Predicts Texans QB's 2022 Season

By Anthony Wood8 hours ago
Texans - Amendola
News

Former Texans WR Danny Amendola Retires

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
lopez mia
News

Texans Training Camp Preview: Can DL Jonathan Greenard Build on Breakout Season?

By Daniel Flick23 hours ago
USATSI_7531402
News

Former Texans Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips Named XFL Head Coach

By Cole ThompsonJul 25, 2022 3:41 PM EDT
529bc0161c39416bbc22e06b3a0eeb54
Podcasts

Listen: Who Will Fill John Metchie's Void For Texans?

By Coty M. DavisJul 25, 2022 11:46 AM EDT
USATSI_18535984
News

Texans Training Camp Preview: Will Health Prevent Derek Stingley Jr. As Houston's Top DB?

By Coty M. DavisJul 25, 2022 10:20 AM EDT
4A2819CD-19FF-4256-A40C-067E3CAA5D88
News

Texans Workouts for 4 RBs Include Ex Rice Standout

By Texans Daily StaffJul 25, 2022 10:04 AM EDT
Dameon Pierce
News

Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Rookie Ignite Houston Run Game?

By Anthony WoodJul 25, 2022 8:01 AM EDT