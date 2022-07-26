Pitre's Production: Is Texans' Rookie Safety Poised For Breakout Star Of Camp?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre is likely going to be the most talked about player at the start of training camp. He should be after his successful stint working with the first-team defense during OTAs and minicamp.

Pitre, the No. 37 pick in April's draft, proved to be more than a one trick pony in Lovie Smith' defensive look. At Baylor, the 5-11, 198-pounder hybrid defender often would play near the line of scrimmage and defend the run. In Smith's defense, Pitre lined up everywhere, including deep in coverage at free safety.

The Texans often run a two-deep safety look in their coverage, meaning Pitre will have to learn to adapt in coverage on the fly. So far, his mistakes could be considered minor compared to other rookies adjusting to the new defensive look.

"[Jalen] has been outstanding," Smith said in June. "Knack for the football. He has done a lot of good things."

Pitre's role could determine the remainder of the secondary. Should Smith elect to play him near the line of scrimmage or at strong safety, this likely gives Eric Murray or Jonathan Owens the chance to take reps at free safety. If the Texans view Pitre better in coverage, strong safety M.J. Stewart could have the chance to see more playing time in the box.

In his final two years with the Bears, Pitre became a star. Once transitioning from Matt Rhule to Dave Aranda's defense, things became natural for him, especially in terms of playing the run. In his final season with Baylor, Pitre would record 75 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

Scouts have compared Pitre's style of play to budding safeties such as Tyrann Mathieu, Budda Baker and Quandre Diggs. All are capable of playing the run, but the trio also are known for their aggressiveness in coverage.

Houston is looking for foundational pieces entering the second stage of the "retooling" of its roster. By the time training camp comes to a close, Pitre might be more than just a building block for the future.