Texans Sign Cleveland Browns Safety M.J. Stewart

M.J. Stewart played both safety positions for the Cleveland Browns and is expected to replace Justin Reid

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are signing defensive back M.J. Stewart from the Cleveland Browns on a two-year deal, according to multiple reports. He is expected to be in the running to replace the production of Justin Reid

The details have yet to be finalized as of this time. 

A former 2018 second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stewart initially was asked to play nickel cornerback before being claimed off waivers in 2020 and transitioning to safety. 

USATSI_17391946

M.J. Stewart

USATSI_17410460

M.J. Stewart

USATSI_17391941

M.J. Stewart

The former North Carolina defensive back has started nine games in four NFL seasons, including three last season for Cleveland. Stewart posted a career-best 47 tackles to go along with a pair of tackles for losses and four pass deflections. 

Stewart, 26, now becomes the fifth safety to join the Texans' secondary for the 2022 season. Houston currently looking at ways to restructure starting strong safety Eric Murray's three-year deal worth $18 million. Houston also re-signed Terrence Brooks to a one-year deal worth $2 million and also have Jonathan Owens and Grayland Arnold on the payroll through 2022. 

Reid agreed to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs late Monday night on a three-year deal worth $31.5 million. He is now expected to replace All-Pro safety and former Texan Tyrann Mathieu. 

Reid had expressed interest in returning to Houston following the promotion of defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to head coach. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the team had reached out to his representatives to come to terms on a deal.

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid, Vernon Hargreaves

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

Justin Reid

"I've talked to his representatives and we've had some dialogue," Caserio said this month. "We're open to bringing Justin back. Justin's a good player and he's well-thought-of in the league." 

Reid's best season in Houston came during his rookie year in 2018. He recorded three interceptions, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 10 passes deflections to go along with 88 tackles. 

