Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn’t putting a timetable on when rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will play this preseason, but he will see reps sometime before Week 1.
“Right now, I know that Derek is going to scrimmage tomorrow, and we're excited about seeing him continue to get better daily, which he's doing,” Smith said Monday.
Stingley, the No. 3 pick in April’s draft, did not play in Saturday’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Texans have been cautious about rushing him back into action as the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is still is recovering from season-ending Lisfranc surgery during his final season at LSU.
Last week, Stingley was a full participant in practice for the first time since the start of rookie minicamp. He consistently has made plays in coverage and continues to look the part of a No. 1 cornerback in the making during two-minute drills and 11 vs. 11 reps.
The Texans are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Field on Friday, but Smith did not specify which players will play and which will rest. The first-year head coach also did not say how many reps the first-team offense or defense would receive after both units played in just two series on Saturday.
Which Texan Earned Tribute In Houston Preseason Win?
Jalen Camp and several other Texans receivers paid tribute to rookie receiver John Metchie III against the Saints.
Former Texans Safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. Cut By Chiefs
Former Houston Texans defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. is now a free agent following his departure from the Chiefs.
Texans Cut Two Players Following Saints Win
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans Rookie Jalen Pitre 'Just Getting Started' In Win Over Saints
Jalen Pitre's first game for the Texans showed his potential on defense.
False Hope In Houston: Offensive Struggles Bad Sign For Texans Season?
Davis Mills and the first-team offense struggled in a win over the New Orleans Saints.
Did Texans QB Jeff Driskel Prove Hybrid Role Still In Play vs Saints?
Despite his struggles, quarterback Jeff Driskel led the Houston Texans to a preseason victory against the Saints. Did his performance prove that the Texans should re-consider a hybrid role in 2022?
A Name To Remember?: Which Texans WR Impressed In Win Over Saints
Jalen Camp and Johnny Johnson III could future weapons in the Texans' offense.
Texans' Rookie RB Dazzles in Debut; Lovie Smith: 'He Caught My Eye'
Rookie running back Dameon Pierce showed his potential as the Texans' future lead running back.
Second-year quarterback Davis Mills told reporters postgame that he hopes to see more reps in the coming weeks prior to Week 1’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Against New Orleans, Mills went 3 of 3 passing for 14 yards.
"You look throughout the league, some players don’t play any," Smith said. "We have a few guys who may not play any throughout. It’s not a given. I’m not saying everybody on our roster is going to play this preseason. That may not be the case.”
Kickoff Friday from Los Angeles is set for 9 p.m. local time.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.