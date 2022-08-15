Skip to main content

Texans Lovie Smith Gives Update On Derek Stingley Injury Timetable

Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will see action this preseason, but could be out against the Rams.

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn’t putting a timetable on when rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will play this preseason, but he will see reps sometime before Week 1.

“Right now, I know that Derek is going to scrimmage tomorrow, and we're excited about seeing him continue to get better daily, which he's doing,” Smith said Monday.

Stingley, the No. 3 pick in April’s draft, did not play in Saturday’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Texans have been cautious about rushing him back into action as the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is still is recovering from season-ending Lisfranc surgery during his final season at LSU.

Last week, Stingley was a full participant in practice for the first time since the start of rookie minicamp. He consistently has made plays in coverage and continues to look the part of a No. 1 cornerback in the making during two-minute drills and 11 vs. 11 reps.

The Texans are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in SoFi Field on Friday, but Smith did not specify which players will play and which will rest. The first-year head coach also did not say how many reps the first-team offense or defense would receive after both units played in just two series on Saturday.

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills told reporters postgame that he hopes to see more reps in the coming weeks prior to Week 1’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Against New Orleans, Mills went 3 of 3 passing for 14 yards.

"You look throughout the league, some players don’t play any," Smith said. "We have a few guys who may not play any throughout. It’s not a given. I’m not saying everybody on our roster is going to play this preseason. That may not be the case.”

Kickoff Friday from Los Angeles is set for 9 p.m. local time. 

