Skip to main content

Texans Beat Saints: Did Rookie RB Dameon Pierce Just Win Starting Job?

Texans Rookie running back Dameon Pierce helped lead the Texans to a win in Game 1 of the preseason.

The Houston Texans welcomed the New Orleans Saints to NRG Stadium on Saturday night, kicking off the first preseason game of the 2022 season. It was also the debut of new Texans head coach Lovie Smith, who took over for David Culley following last season.

And luckily for Smith, things went according to plan, with the Texans taking down the Saints 17-13 with a late touchdown to move to 1-0 in the preseason. 

“Anytime you keep score,'' Smith said afterward, "you wanna win.''

Oh, and with the debut of a new running back who might just deserve to be a rookie starter. ... maybe Houston can win some more.

Texans quarterback Davis Mills looked solid in his limited action in the preseason opener, finishing the game 3-3 for 14 yards and an 86.1 quarterback rating. 

After Mills checked out of the game, it was backup quarterback Jeff Driskel who got the majority of snaps for the rest of the game. 

Driskel largely struggled throughout the night but showed up when it counted, leading the offense down and hitting Jaleel Johnson for a touchdown to give the Texans the winning score with 25 seconds to go. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18866701
Play

Halftime: Texans 10, Saints 10; A Rising New Wideout?

Training camp standout Jalen Camp puts the Texans on the board during the second quarter.

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Davis Mills
Play

Live Updates: Texans vs. Saints Preseason

The Houston Texans will open their three-game preseason schedule against the New Orleans Saints.

By Coty M. Davis3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Garret Wallow
Play

Texans vs. Saints: Garret Wallow Joins Derek Stingley Jr. as OUT For Opener

Texans fans will have to wait another week to see second-year linebacker Garret Wallow

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
StingleyOTA_t750x550
Play

Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies Sitting Out, How to Watch

The Texans and Saints kick off from NRG Stadium on Saturday in the first of three preseason games for each team as the NFL regular season draws closer.

By Timm Hamm9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
Play

Texans vs. Saints Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

Saturday will be the first time Houston's rookies take the field in NFL game action.

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
12 hours ago
Davion Davis
Play

Texans Cut Veteran WR - NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily StaffAug 12, 2022 10:04 PM EDT
Aug 12, 2022 10:04 PM EDT
dameon pierce
Play

Texans RB Pierce Named Day 3 Rookie To Watch

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce has been named by Pro Football Focus among its top 10 day three rookies to watch this year.

By Anthony WoodAug 12, 2022 7:24 PM EDT
Aug 12, 2022 7:24 PM EDT
GettyImages-1280962608-e1660085576139
Play

Texans Lovie Smith Explains Failed Adam Shaheen Trade

When the franchise landed tight end Adam Shaheen, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith felt the team needed additional help at the position.

By Coty M. DavisAug 12, 2022 2:17 PM EDT
Aug 12, 2022 2:17 PM EDT

However, rookie running back Dameon Pierce may have stolen the show for Houston, stealing the show with five rushes for 49 yards, with a long of 20, and averaging 9.8 yards per carry.

And coming off of back-to-back seasons in which they had arguably the worst rushing attack in the NFL, it was exactly the type of rushing performance that Texans fans everywhere had been desperate to see.

Now, they will hope to carry Pierce's momentum on the ground over to preseason Game 2 - and hopefully into the regular season.

Following the loss, the Texans will head to the West Coast, where they will take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams at So-Fi Stadium. The kickoff is set for 9 pm CT.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

USATSI_18866701
News

Halftime: Texans 10, Saints 10; A Rising New Wideout?

By Cole Thompson1 hour ago
Davis Mills
Game Day

Live Updates: Texans vs. Saints Preseason

By Coty M. Davis3 hours ago
Garret Wallow
News

Texans vs. Saints: Garret Wallow Joins Derek Stingley Jr. as OUT For Opener

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
StingleyOTA_t750x550
News

Texans vs. Saints Preseason: Rookies Sitting Out, How to Watch

By Timm Hamm9 hours ago
Jerry Hughes, Lovie Smith
News

Texans vs. Saints Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, Preview, Odds

By Bri Amaranthus12 hours ago
Davion Davis
News

Texans Cut Veteran WR - NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily StaffAug 12, 2022 10:04 PM EDT
dameon pierce
News

Texans RB Pierce Named Day 3 Rookie To Watch

By Anthony WoodAug 12, 2022 7:24 PM EDT
GettyImages-1280962608-e1660085576139
News

Texans Lovie Smith Explains Failed Adam Shaheen Trade

By Coty M. DavisAug 12, 2022 2:17 PM EDT