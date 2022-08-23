Skip to main content

'He Will Play': Texans Rookie Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green To Make Debut

First-round pick Kenyon Green is set to make his Texans debut on Thursday night.

HOUSTON - - Houston Texans rookie offensive lineman Keynon Green is expected to be the long-term answer at left guard. And while he isn’t expected to work with the first-team offense this week, he will play for the first time since being drafted.

Texans coach Lovie Smith said Tuesday that officially has been cleared to play in Thursday’s preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. Green, who missed two weeks after suffering a concussion at the start of training camp, has been working with the second-team offense since his return to practice.

“Kenyon has made a lot of progress,” Smith said Tuesday. “He won’t start, but we’re going to get him into the mix. He’s right on schedule.”

Drafted 15th overall out of Texas A&M, Green is best known for his run blocking skills. During his three seasons with the Aggies, the two-time All-American was a catalyst on the offense line, opening wide running lanes for massive gains in spaces.

Last season, two of Texas A&M’s running backs finished with over 900 yards and at least six touchdowns. Isaiah Spiller, now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Junior Devon Achane, a preseason Heisman dark horse, averaged a SEC-high 7.0 yards per attempt.

“Kenyon is a good player,” offensive tackle Tytus Howard said. “There's a reason he was taken 15th overall. He needs to go out there and play his game, be calm, just let the older guys talk to him, get him going. I think he'll do a good job.”

Houston is hopeful Green will be in the starting lineup no later than midseason. The first-team offensive line has struggled with creating positive yardage on both passing downs and run plays.

Through the team’s first seven drives of the preseason, the Texans averaged 1.96 yards per play. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills was sacked twice up the middle by the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive front – one of which came from the left guard spot filled by veteran Max Scharping.

The Texans are also expected to be a run-oriented offense under new coordinator Pep Hamilton. Last season, Houston finished dead-last in rushing, averaging 3.4 yards per play. This offseason, the team upgraded its backfield with the additions of veteran Marlon Mack and rookie Dameon Pierce.

Pierce, a fourth-round pick out of Florida, has been Houston’s biggest surprise of training camp. Smith elected to hold him out last Friday against the Rams after his 49-yard performance against the New Orleans Saints in the team’s first preseason game.

“He can catch the ball. He can run in between tackles,” Smith said of Pierce. “He’ll make you miss in the open field. Pads down low, there’s a lot of things to like about Dameon.”

