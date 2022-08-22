Texans Rookie RB Dameon Pierce: Ready to be ‘The Focal Point’?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith didn’t say that rookie running back Dameon Pierce is expected to be the team's starter Week 1. Then again, he didn’t have to after Friday’s showcase at SoFi Stadium.

Pierce, the fourth-round pick out of Florida, did not play in the Texans’ 24-20 preseason win over the Los Angeles Rams. The reason? Smith didn’t need to see anything else from him.

Five carries against the New Orleans Saints the week before was plenty for Smith to know what type of talent the 5-10, 215-pound runner has to offer.

“In training camp, once you see a little bit from one guy, when you have a lot of running backs you've got to let them all have an opportunity,” Smith said.

Pierce came out the gate swinging against the Saints in the preseason opener. His first run went for a gain of 20 yards. His second run went for a gain of nine.

Pierce led Houston with 49 rushing yards in the Texans’ 17-13 preseason win over the Saints. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry and picked up three first downs during the second quarter.

The Texans could elect to use a running back-by-committee approach to begin the season. Pierce, along with former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, and veteran Rex Burkhead, all have seen reps with the first-team offense in practice.

Last Friday against the Rams, Mack finished with eight carries for 29 yards, averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Burkhead, who led the Texans in rushing yards last season, finished with two carries for five yards.

Burkhead primarily has seen reps on passing downs during the preseason, but has struggled at times as a receiver. Against the Rams, his fumble in the second quarter led to a 36-yard field goal for Los Angeles.

Pierce has been Houston’s most consistent runner in practice. His lone preseason game proved that he’s capable of being a focal point of the offense.

Smith might not hurry to name an official starter for Week 1 against the Colts.

“We’ve seen some good things from Dameon, but we’ve seen some good things from the others too,” Smith said.

The Texans close out the preseason on Thursday at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

