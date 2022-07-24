Texans Training Camp Preview: What to Expect from Rookie LB Christian Harris

Athleticism and intelligence.

Those two traits make modern-day NFL defenses run, and the Houston Texans are no different, especially at the linebacker position.

“Playing linebacker in our system, yeah, you’ve got to be a great athlete. I think everybody kind of knows that, but the second trait that we look for is just raw intelligence," linebackers coach Miles Smith said. "Can somebody think on the fly? Can somebody, when they get a little rattled, are they still able to stay composed?”

The Texans, led by coach Lovie Smith, who has played and coached the linebacker position before, re-signed leading tackler Kamu Grugier-Hill and drafted Alabama star Christian Harris in the third round of this year's draft, giving the team an intriguing tandem at the second level.

Houston also has proven veterans Christian Kirksey and Neville Hewitt in addition to second-year pro Garret Wallow, a potential breakout candidate. According to the younger Smith, being versatile and having the mental capacity to understand the roles of each linebacker spot are essential to what the Texans are trying to accomplish.

"Our linebackers are essentially interchangeable," Smith stated. "Because of that, they need to be able to learn all three of the linebacking positions and you’ve got to be able to think to do that."

Entering the season with a new coach for the second consecutive season, the Texans will be looking for high-end production from its linebackers throughout the campaign. Miles Smith believes he has plenty of capable pieces. "We have 10 linebackers right now and I think all of them can play," Smith said. "So, whenever we get helmets on, we’ll see who is the best."

Who's most likely to start? What about breakout candidates or surprise additions? Here are three to watch during training camp and beyond.

Christian Harris

A semifinalist for the Butkus Award, annually given to college football's top linebacker, Harris was a three-year starter at Alabama. However, he managed to fall to pick No. 75, where the Texans facilitated a five-slot trade up. According to his position coach, Harris has all of the qualities of a great Houston linebacker.

"First and foremost, he is an elite athlete," Smith said of Harris during OTAs. "Obviously we all know that. We saw the combine. We saw what he’s able to do. I’ve been most impressed with his ability to grasp the defense and learn the mental aspects of the game. He’s attacked it every day with good work ethic and couldn’t be more impressed.”

Now entering his first training camp as a professional, Harris appears primed to contend for starting reps at weakside linebacker, though the staff experimented with him at strongside. While his athleticism has never been in question, Harris now must prove he's up for the challenge in pads against NFL offenses, with his first test starting next week in camp.

If Harris is able to show he's ready for game action, the Texans, who are enduring a defensive rebuild, won't hesitate to give him reps. The 21-year-old certainly has the tools; the question now becomes when he'll be able to showcase them at the sport's highest level.

Kamu Grugier-Hill

Primarily a special teamer upon arrival, Grugier-Hill turned in his best professional season to date in his opening act with the Texans, starting all 14 games he appeared in and leading the team in tackles (108) and tackles-for-loss (13). His play earned him a nod as a Pro Bowl alternate.

Grugier-Hill had a procedure to clean up a late-season knee injury that caused him to miss three games and OTAs but will be a full-go for training camp. His position coach believes the time on the sideline will only help keep the 28-year-old Hawaiian playing at a high level.

"Kamu has had a great offseason. It's hard to really look at it that way when you haven't actually gone onto the practice field, but for him, being able to understand the defense at a different level," said Miles Smith. "When you're having to go out on the practice field, play after play, you're kind of more into what you have to do on an individual play. This has allowed Kamu to take a step back and learn, big picture, what we're trying to accomplish."

Now tasked with proving his breakout season from a year ago was just the start, not a one-time deal, Grugier-Hill is riding a significant wave of momentum following a strong season and "great" offseason. With Houston's defense looking to improve on a 31st overall ranking from a season ago, the team will be looking at Grugier-Hill to lead the way.

Garret Wallow

A 2021 fifth-round pick out of TCU, the 23-year-old Wallow earned a significant role on the Texans' special teams unit, with his role on defense growing as the year wore on, even going so far as to start two games. Entering year two, Texans general manager Nick Caserio believes Wallow is one of the team's most improved players.

"Garret Wallow's probably done as well as any player on the team from the time that he walked into the building to where he is in the Spring," Caserio said. "I mean, he's learned all three linebacker positions, he has a role in the kicking game, he's made strides in the weight room, he just looks like a different player."

Wallow, a two-time first team All-Big 12 honoree, has the ingredients for a breakout season. While a spot in the starting lineup isn't secured, if he's able to parlay his impressive offseason into a good training camp, he'll almost certainly receive a fair share of snaps.

With athleticism, instincts and an opportunity in hand, Wallow seems to be in the right linebacker's room at the right time.