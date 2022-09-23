Texans vs. Bears Injury Update: Rookie OT Austin Deculus Out Indefinitely

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' offensive line has gone through several significant changes over the past week.

First, the Texans placed their starting center Justin Britt on the NFL's reserve-non-football illness list on Tuesday and signed Jimmy Morrissey to their 53-man roster.

But Friday afternoon, two days before the Texans take on the 1-1 Chicago Bears, the Texans lost another offensive linemen. As first reported by Pro Football Network, rookie offensive tackle Austin Deculus will be out indefinitely due to an injured ankle.

Deculus originally sustained the injury during Thursday's practice.

He was drafted by the Texans during the sixth round (No. 205 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft from LSU. Deculus played in 61 games in five seasons, where he started 46 career games.

Deculus was not a part of the Texans' 53-man roster following the NFL's cutdown day on Aug. 30, but he was a part of the Texans' practice squad roster until Week 2 of the regular season.

After playing in Houston's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, Britt missed an entire week of practice as the Texans prepared for their Week 2 match against the Denver Broncos. Scott Quessenberry will continue to start in Britt's absence.

Tight end Brevin Jordan and defensive back Isaac Yiadom will be joining Deculus and Britt as inactive players Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

