Kansas City Chiefs Retake Lead Over Texans: Patrick Mahomes Scores Key Touchdown

Patrick Mahomes runs for clutch touchdown in fourth quarter, Kansas City Chiefs retake the lead over Houston Texans

HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory for the second consecutive week.

One week after falling short in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, the 1-11-1 Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs promptly regained the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a 24-21 lead.

They've played some timely defense, and quarterback Davis Mills has played a strong game, including running for one touchdown and passing for two more.

The Texans have had a solid game behind Mills passing for 97 yards, two scores and, most importantly, no interceptions. He has a 114.1 passer rating.

The Texans have rushed for 66 yards on 19 carries despite the absence of standout rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a high-ankle sprain.

Mills has the longest run for the Texans on a 17-yard scramble for a touchdown.

He took back the lead in the third quarter on a touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Akins.

Wide receiver Chris Moore has four catches for 42 yards.

Mahomes has completed 29 of 34 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has connected with tight end Travis Kelce for 73 yards with six completions and rushed for one touchdown.

Mahomes has only been sacked once but has faced more pressure than usual.

The Texans have forced three fumbles, recovering two of them to maintain competitiveness despite playing without a lot of players to injuries this week, including cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Pierce, Taylor Stallworth, Kenyon Green, Steven Nelson, Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins.

