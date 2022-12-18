Houston Texans institute some changes due to injuries on the offensive line, and secondary.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans’ injury situation is triggering an offensive line shuffle.

Texans veteran right tackle Tytus Howard will shift to left guard for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs as the replacement for injured rookie guard Kenyon Green, according to league sources.

Howard, a former first-round draft pick from Alabama State who has allowed one sack and five quarterback hits last season in 11 starts at left guard, is now playing inside out of necessity again. Green sprained his ankle against the Dallas Cowboys and was ruled out Friday, and backup left guard Justin McCray is recovering from a strained hamstring and missed the Cowboys game.

With Howard on the move, the Texans will insert Charlie Heck at right tackle. Heck (6-foot-8, 315 pounds) has played in 13 games with one start this season and started a career-high 13 games in 2021.

Since being shifted back to his natural right tackle spot, Howard has thrived.

One year after being thrust into an awkward fit at left offensive guard, Howard has played the kind of football the Texans envisioned when they drafted him 22nd overall in 2019.

When the Texans exercised their 2023 fifth-year option for Howard this offseason, it was a significant validation. Now, he’s under contract for next season on a fully guaranteed $13.2 million salary.

It was a statement of confidence from general manager Nick Caserio and the entire organization in Howard.

Drafted in 2019, the former high school quarterback who gained 100 pounds to emerge as an NFL draft prospect has established himself as an athletic, hard-nosed blocker.

“Tytus stepped into the role of being the right tackle and he’s done well,” Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton said earlier this season. “I think it starts with how he practices each day and how he prepares in the meetings. We feel like the strength of the offensive unit is the offensive line and Tytus plays a big part in it.”

The Texans shut down standout rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., and running back Dameon Pierce for the remainder of the season along with defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on Saturday, placing them on injured reserve.

Stingley, a first-round pick from LSU, has been out for a month with a strained hamstring. Pierce suffered a high ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys.

With Steven Nelson out with a foot injury, the Texans will start Tremon Smith, who had two interceptions against the Cowboys, and Desmond King as the outside corners with Tavierre Thomas as the primary nickel.

Pierce leads all rookie in rushing yards and provided a dynamic, punishing running style since being drafted in the fourth round out of Florida.

Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale will be the primary running backs against the Chiefs on Sunday. Royce Freeman was signed to the active roster with Pierce out, as was cornerback Jacobi Francis.

The Texans activated starting defensive end Jon Greenard from injured reserve one week after designating him for return from a torn calf muscle. Greenard led the Texans in sacks last season.

The Texans also elevated safety Will Redmond and tight end Mason Schreck from the practice squad.

The Texans also deactivated wide receiver Brandin Cooks (calf), wide receiver Nico Collins (foot), Nelson (foot), quarterback Kyle Allen, linebacker Garret Wallow and tight end O.J. Howard.

