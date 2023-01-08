INDIANAPOLIS -- In a dramatic comeback, in a game meaningless except for pride and prime draft position, the Houston Texans managed to defeat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

And how the Texans’ last-minute 32-31 victory unfolded was nearly as interesting as the high draft stakes involved in this AFC South game with the outcome meaning the franchise has earned the second overall pick of the draft with a 3-13-1 record - instead of drafting first overall.

The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings and now hold the top overall pick of the draft.

"Whenever you play, you play to win the game," Texans coach Lovie Smith said.

The beleaguered Smith was asked if he expects to return as coach.

“Do I expect to be back?” Smith said. “Yeah, I expect to be back, absolutely.”

Texans quarterback Davis Mills, intercepted twice previously with one returned for a touchdown, threw up a desperation lob into the end zone that went through the outstretched arms of Colts defensive back Rodney Thomas and into the waiting hands of tight end Jordan Akins.

Akins’ unlikely 28-yard touchdown catch, which arguably should have been intercepted, brought the Texans to within one point. And the Texans executed a two-point conversion pass as Mills connected with Akins again for the game-winning score.

With that score and the ensuing defensive stand, the Texans won the game.

They could still used the No. 2 overall pick ands wind up with a franchise quarterback, such as Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud should the Bears go defense with the first overall pick - a strong possibility considering they already have their quarterback with Justin Fields under contract.

No matter the controversy about a management decision here - and sources tell TexansDaily.com that Smith is very much on the hot seat - the players cannot be faulted for playing.

At one point, Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard pounced on errant pass, batting it to himself and scooting 39 yards into the end zone.

Greenard’s first NFL touchdown helped boost Texans to a 17-7 halftime lead Sunday in the final game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, in what is highly likely to be his final game for the Texans given that he has communicated a standing trade request, caught a touchdown from quarterback Davis Mills. Texans defenders Christian Kirksey, Christian Harris and Maliek Collins were among the many giving effort - effort that Lovie Smith thinks will continue to be under his supervision in 2023.

