Is Deshaun Watson Returning To Texans' Practice Prior To Cowboys Game?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't practicing Monday afternoon after returning to practice last week.

Watson missed five practices earlier in training camp due to calf and ankle tightness.

“Nothing has changed from last week,” Texans coach David Culley said Monday afternoon. "We’re not going to talk about what we do in personnel each day in practice. We haven’t done that all fall, so we’re not gonna do that.”

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Watson still wants to be traded and no deal is imminent, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Because this unresolved situation has such a high profile, it continues to be of major interest locally and nationally.

READ MORE: Takeaways Welcome Sight For Houston Texans In Preseason Opener

Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints being investigated by the Houston Police Department. He is listed fourth on the depth chart behind starter Tyrod Taylor, backup Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills.

Because Watson, who is limited to individual drills and only practiced five periods per day after returning from calf and ankle tightness that sidelined him last week, has no intentions of playing for the Texans again and reported to camp only to avoid $50,000 daily fines, there's no point in him being listed any higher.

Houston will travel I-45 this weekend to take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Culley said the projected starters are expected to see more reps in this game than they saw against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

READ MORE: Texans Trade CB Crossen To New York Giants

Watson is not expected to play as of this time.

"We had a bunch of guys that didn't play in this one," Culley said when asked about how he will approach the team's second preseason game. "We held out. Hopefully we're going to get those guys some playing time, and some guys that didn't get to play will play a little bit more. Not really sure how much, but they will play a little bit more."

The NFL has yet to make a decision on Watson's status heading into the 2021 season. Texans Daily will continue to keep you up to date with everything surrounding Watson heading into the regular season.

CONTINUE READING: SOURCE: Texans Release Former 2020 Selection WR Isaiah Coulter