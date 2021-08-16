SOURCE: Texans Release Former 2020 Draft Pick

Sports Illustrated home
SOURCE: Texans Release Former 2020 Selection WR Isaiah Coulter

The first Texans player of the 2021 camp has been released
HOUSTON -- The Texans are releasing reserve wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

Coulter was drafted in the fifth round last year out of Rhode Island.

A former All-Colonial Athletic Association selection who had 1,039 receiving yards as a junior before declaring for the NFL draft, Coulter was targeted just once in a 26-7 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers and had no catches.

Coulter (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds.

READ MORE: Takeaways Welcome Sight For Houston Texans In Preseason Opener

As a rookie, he spent part of the season on injured reserve before being designated for return.

He played in one game last season and had no statistics.

The Texans must cut their roster down from 90 to 85 before Tuesday, August 17 by 4:00 p.m. ET. Coulter is the first name to go, but he certainly will not be the last. 

Texans Daily will continue to keep you up to date with the latest roster cuts entering Week 2 of the NFL preseason. 

CONTINUE READING: Texans Recap: New Defensive Scheme Pays Off For Houston

