Is Easterby 'Acting Owner' Of Texans?

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans are the talk of the NFL and not in a good way. With an unhappy quarterback, a new general manager, and a head coaching search going at a snail's pace the Texans are in quite the spot.

Our own Cody Stoots and Houston radio hosts Landry Locker and Mike Meltser cover Andre Johnson's tweet criticizing the Texans, the lack of a culture change, and what the interview of Eric Bieniemy means for the coaching search.

The rise of Jack Easterby has been a hot Texans topic. What's his endgame? Well, maybe we finally see it.

Locker: "I think we need to start looking at Jack Easterby as the owner. I look at him as the 'acting owner' and it's easier to clear your mind. That's what Jack Easterby is. Cal McNair's not doing much of anything and Jack Easterby's basically the acting owner and Nick Caserio is handling football stuff ... That's basically what he's doing. He's keeping it simple as he can for Cal McNair."

While Locker may view Jack Easterby as the owner, when Mike Meltser brought up Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as a head coach candidate, Cody Stoots wasn't having it.

Stoots: "I'm not entertaining Jerod Mayo! I'm not entertaining Jerod Mayo as a candidate. I'm not listening to this ... I've got serious, serious questions about the validity of Eric Bieniemy's head coach future. I'm not even going to talk about all the off-the-field crap. I'm talking about football stuff. He sucked at Colorado (as offensive coordinator). He doesn't do the important stuff in Kansas City ... but I'll hire Eric Bieniemy 150 times out of 100 over Jerod Mayo."

Meltser: "He coaches inside linebackers!"

