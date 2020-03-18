State of The Texans
Report: Bill O'Brien compares meeting with DeAndre Hopkins to one with Aaron Hernandez

Patrick D. Starr

If the Houston Texans trading DeAndre Hopkins was not enough for people to digest, it appears that it is the tip of the iceberg with the situation.

Michael Irvin on ESPNs Get Up said that Hopkins and he discussed his exit from the Texans. Hopkins explained what was said in the meeting with O'Brien.

According to Irvin, Hopkins was told by O'Brien that he had too much control over the locker room, and the last time he had to have a meeting like this was in New England with Aaron Hernandez.

Irvin said the following on ESPNs Get Up

First, you know I just I couldn't wrap my mind on it, I called him again.

Twenty-four hours later like late yesterday. And I said, Tell me what happened in Houston. He told me, he said, Michael. It was a bit of a power struggle there because below Bill O'Brien thought Coach O'Brien thought he had too much influence over the locker room. He called the DeAndre Hopkins in a meeting to talk about this and to kind of just Hash it out. In that meeting, he started the meeting with telling DeAndre Hopkins this that blew my mind when DeAndre told me this. 

He said he told DeAndre Hopkins he said hey, the last time I had to have a meeting like this, it was with Aaron Hernandez. I was like, what he put in, Aaron Hernandez, in this meeting, he said yes he did. He said that blew my mind, and he would even bring that up. I've never been in any trouble. I don't know why but he equates me with Aaron Hernandez, and from there, the meeting just deteriorated. 

You know he got into talking about DeAndre Hopkins because he has a few kids and from different women and he said, You know, he told me DeAndre, that he has his baby mamas around, sometimes and from there I think the relationship just went bad, and Gus, we got to trade up DeAndre Hopkins from Houston for basically like I said earlier, for a ham sandwich. All because of that relationship.

Here is the full video.

AlTruckee
AlTruckee

Sounds like Irvin and Hopkins have alot in common ! But I think BOB made the Right call , don't bring your trash around here ! Next !

