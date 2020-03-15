State of The Texans
Report: Texans moving to lock up Bradley Roby with a new contract

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans have clarity on their cap situation with the CBA being resolved for the coming seasons. The Texans are now working to lock up cornerback Bradley Roby for the upcoming seasons. 

The ongoing contract talks between the Texans and Roby were first reported by the NFL Network Mike Garafolo. According to Garafolo the deal between the two sides could be completed soon. 

The Texans took a chance on Roby with a one-year deal worth $10 million during the 2019 off-season. Roby made a difference for the Texans defense and now the Texans want to keep the veteran cornerback in the fold heading into the 2020 season. 

This season the Texans have moved on from Vernon Hargreaves III and Johnathan Joseph making it that much more important to bring back Roby for the upcoming season.

The addition of Roby was the start of the Texans defensively wanting to play more press-man in 2019 and his play showed he can hold up with that style of play. 

Late in the season, Roby was hopeful that the Texans would be willing to keep him around with the team for more than a season. 

"I'm very hopeful, very hopeful," Roby said of getting a new deal before the start of the playoffs. "That something is going to take place when it takes place. But I really love this team. I love the city of the coach, the coaching staff. I love everything about being here. I feel like I was meant to be here, having a lot of relationships with the guys around here, and I'm looking forward to working that out.

In 10 games this season, Roby has 38 total tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a quarterback sack. Missing portions of the season with a hamstring injury and being held out of the final game of the season.

