Rookie DB Jalen Pitre Texans Safety Solution?
The departure of veteran safety Justin Reid left a big hole in the Houston Texans' secondary this offseason. But it seems they may have already found their replacement, in second-round safety Jalen Pitre.
Having received rave reviews from onlookers since his arrival, Pitre has equally impressed his teammates this summer.
"That's one of the smartest guys I've seen coming in, me going on my fifth year," defensive back Tavierre Thomas said. "You wouldn't know that he's a rookie. Like he ain't make like the little rookie mistakes. But other than that, you wouldn't think he's a rookie. When he's not in, he's calling out plays, calling out formations, so he knows the game. As long as he continues to do that, he's going to be real good in the league."
The 37th overall pick back in April, many will be looking for 23-year-old Pitre and fellow rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to form the basis of the Texans secondary for years to come.
Not that Pitre's abilities to contribute will be limited to just the secondary, with head coach Lovie Smith hinting that Pitre could see some snaps at linebacker stating "Jalen has done some good things" when discussing his versatility.
A Rookie First: Texans Kenyon Green in Starting O- Line
After a productive minicamp, Kenyon Green is adjusting to life as a first-teamer with the Houston Texans.
Texans DE Greenard Chasing Next Step
Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard has all the tools to succeed, and is working to sharpen them this summer.
Brandin Cooks Confident Texans Will Justify Decision To Stay In Houston
Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks had a chance to leave the Houston Texans this off-season, but his optimism for 2022 could justify the decision to stay.
Texans BREAKING: WR Chester Rogers Signs with Houston
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Texans Quiet on NFL Mandated Guardian Caps
Most talk regarding helmets in Houston is regarding the unveiling of their new Battle Red Helmets.
Texans Training Camp Day 4 Observations: Nico Collins Makes Case For WR No. 1
Nico Collins' play against defensive back Steven Nelson highlights Day 4 of training camp practice for the Houston Texans.
Texans Camp Day 4 Notebook: Pharaoh Brown As Full-Time TE Starter?
Pharaoh Brown remains one of the biggest risers in training camp for the Texans
Podcast: Can Texans Nico Collins Take Helm As Wide Receiver 1?
Houston Texans Nico Collins' performance through the first three days of training camp has left some wondering if he could take the role as wide receiver 1 in 2022
A young core to this defense will be key moving forward and thanks to a fellow rookie, linebacker Christian Harris who has also been impressing this summer, the Texans may be well on their way to establishing this - especially when adding in other second and third year defenders such as linebacker Garret Wallow, and linemen Roy Lopez, Jonathan Greenard, and Ross Blacklock.
However, without many proven starting caliber alternatives at safety, the Texans need Pitre to turn out to be far beyond his year's early success for this young defense to take a step forward.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.