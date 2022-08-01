Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice.

"What happened again?," coach Lovie Smith said when asked about Watson's suspension. "Another player for somebody else's team? I have not paid a whole — as you can see, we have 91 guys here kind of occupying all of our time. I know the rest of the league is kind of moving on, and whatever is happening, they're good for."

As the Texans continue to move forward with their first padded practice of the year, here are five observations from Day 3 of training camp practice.

Derek Stingley Jr. went through a full practice for the first time

As Derek Stingley Jr.'s ramp-up program continues, the Texans allowed their rookie defensive back to participate in a full day of practice Monday morning.

For the first time since his arrival, Stingley participated in 11-on-11 drills. He matched up with receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins on several occasions. Stingley gave up a few plays as it appeared he struggled to adjust when Cooks and Collins took part in a fake route.

During one-on-one drills, Stingley had an excellent pass breakup between quarterback Davis Mills and wideout Johnny Johnson III. But a few series later, Stingley gave up a pass completion to Cooks.

Players and coaches working with Derek Stingley Jr. individually



When Stingley wasn't on the field, there were several moments players and coaches worked individually with the rookie defensive back.

After he made a mistake during drills and scrimmages, cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso pulled Stingley to the side for what appeared to be additional coaching and tips. He and Vasso had a lengthy conversation after Stingley lost his one-on-one battle against Brandin Cooks. Cooks then took a moment to work with Stingley during a post-practice workout.

Steven Nelson has an early lead for CB No. 2

With Stingley hailed as Houston's top cornerback, his starting partner on the opposite side remains in question. The Texans began camp with Steven Nelson and Tavierre Thomas in a battle for cornerback No. 2.

The battle between the two veterans is becoming one-sided, as Nelson has taken an early lead as to why he should start opposite Stingley come Week 1 of the regular season.

Nelson was arguably Houston's best defensive back during each drill due to his physicality. Nelson won his matchups during one-on-one play against Jalen Camp and Johnny Johnson III.

Texans in good hands with Kyle Allen as backup QB

The Texans are all in on Davis Mills as the team's starting quarterback during the 2022 season. But, if the Texans need a replacement for Mills at any point during the year, Houston will be in good hands with Kyle Allen.

Allen had a great day playing under center for the presumed second team. He connected with wide receiver Jalen Camp on a deep pass attempt during 11-on-11 drills. Allen then closed Day 3 of training camp practice with a touchdown pass to Johnny Johnson III during the final play of two-minute drills.

Texans WR Phillip Dorsett went through individual workouts

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett spent the first half of practice doing individual workouts. Monday marked the first time since the start of training camp Dorsett made an appearance.

Coach Lovie Smith said on Saturday that Dorsett came into camp banged up but is hoping to have the veteran wide receiver back soon.

