Seven things to know about Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard

Jonathan Greenard was selected by the Houston Texans with the 90th pick in the NFL Draft. Greenard has excelled on the field as a captain for Louisville and a very successful defensive end with Florida.

Greenard, as exciting and interesting as he is for a prospect, he is also a very interesting person that also adds on to his cool personality for the Texans.

When asked what his favorite way to demoralize his opponent, Greenard prided that he loves getting into the head of his opponent by talking a lot of trash Greenard also said that his favorite hobby is sleeping in and staying at home. Greenard is only 18 credit hours away from getting his MBA after being a graduate transfer. Jonathan Greenard was only a three-star recruit coming out of high school When he was at Louisville, Greenard was the captain for the football team Greenard was also a multi-positional talent as he even played tight end in high school Jon Greenard was also a standout on the basketball court in high school. His multisport ability makes him a very athletic player.

