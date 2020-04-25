State of The Texans
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Seven things to know about Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard

Pavithr Goli

Jonathan Greenard was selected by the Houston Texans with the 90th pick in the NFL Draft. Greenard has excelled on the field as a captain for Louisville and a very successful defensive end with Florida. 

Greenard, as exciting and interesting as he is for a prospect, he is also a very interesting person that also adds on to his cool personality for the Texans.

  1. When asked what his favorite way to demoralize his opponent, Greenard prided that he loves getting into the head of his opponent by talking a lot of trash
  2. Greenard also said that his favorite hobby is sleeping in and staying at home.
  3. Greenard is only 18 credit hours away from getting his MBA after being a graduate transfer.
  4. Jonathan Greenard was only a three-star recruit coming out of high school
  5. When he was at Louisville, Greenard was the captain for the football team
  6. Greenard was also a multi-positional talent as he even played tight end in high school
  7. Jon Greenard was also a standout on the basketball court in high school. His multisport ability makes him a very athletic player. 

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Texans Jonathan Greenard says his knowledge of the game is the strength of his game

Houston Texans outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard feels his overall knowledge of the game is his best trait as a football player.

Patrick D. Starr

Lions backing out of draft day trade sends Bill O'Brien through the roof

A video clip making the rounds of Bill O'Brien losing his cool was due to the Detroit Lions backing out of a trade in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

The Rundown: Jonathan Greenard add much-needed help off the edge

The Houston Texans drafted Florida edge player Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft giving them a much needed presence in their group.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans land Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in the third round

The Houston Texans select outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Rams use Texans' pick from Brandin Cooks trade on a wide receiver

The Houston Texans sent their 57th overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams for Brandin Cooks and it was used on wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Patrick D. Starr

NFL Combine Rewind: Texans' Ross Blacklock motivation is pursuing greatness

The Houston Texans selected TCU defensive Ross Blacklock and here is a flashback to his combine interview during the draft process.

Pavithr Goli

Texans' Ross Blacklock confident playing at TCU will help with the transition to the NFL

Defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is confident that what he learned at TCU is going to help him transition to the NFL with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at the Texans' Ross Blacklock

A closer look at Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and what was said by draft analysts during the evaluation process.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Ross Blacklock looking forward to being mentored by J.J. Watt

Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock is ready to get to work and being part of a defensive line room with his idol J.J. Watt.

Patrick D. Starr