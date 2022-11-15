Sources: Texans sign WR Alex Bachman, DB Will Redmond

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former New York Giants wide receiver Alex Bachman and former San Francisco 49ers safety Will Redmond, according to league sources.

Bachman, 26, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest.

Bachman led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the Giants. He has return skills and kick coverage ability and has one career punt return for 16 yards last season and four kickoff returns for 94 yards.

At Wake Forest, Bachman had 82 catches for 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns in 32 games. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted, then joined the Giants' practice squad after being waived by the Rams with an injury settlement in 2019. He was cut by the Giants on Aug. 30.

Redmond and Jace Whittaker worked out for the Texans on Monday, according to league sources.

Redmond is a safety and a former San Francisco 49ers third-round draft pick from Mississippi State. He has also played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

Redmond, 28, (6-foot, 186 pounds) has 65 career tackles and two pass deflections in 34 career games and five starts.

Whittaker, 27, (5-11, 195 pounds) is a former Arizona Cardinals cornerback who went undrafted out of Arizona. He has seven career tackles. He was released by the Cardinals from their practice squad on Nov. 9. He has played in nine career games with one start this season in three games played for the Cardinals in 2022 with one pass defensed.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.