Sources: Texans Start Coach Search, Request Interviews With Several Top Candidates

Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith following a 3-13-1 season

HOUSTON -- It’s a tall order to fill for the rebuilding AFC South franchise after firing Lovie Smith hours after he went 3-13-1 in his lone season as head coach.

The Texans are seeking stability at the all-important position after years of losing, constant flux, and disarray. In the past three seasons, the Texans have had four different head coaches, including Bill O’Brien, interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and Smith

And now, they have officially begun that process.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans have been requested for interviews, according to league sources.

Their next coach, to be determined by chairman and CEO Cal McNair in partnership with general manager Nick Caserio, needs to be the right choice to get the franchise back on track after going 11-38-1 in the past three seasons.

The highly respected Eagles defensive coordinator Gannon ranks as a top candidate on the Texans’ wish list for a potential new head coach, with mutual interest between the Cleveland native and former Louisville safety, according to multiple league sources.

Gannon “knocked it out of the park” and “crushed” his meetings with NFL teams, impressing them with his knowledge, creativity, detailed plans about strategy and staff and his passion for the game, according to league sources.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are other highly regarded candidates. Former Broncos coach Vic Fangio could be in play as a defensive boss if Johnson, who has done a commendable job with quarterback Jared Goff, was the choice as a potential successor to Smith.

“Johnson is impressive, very sharp,” a source said. “He’s done a very nice job with that offense.”

Former Texans linebacker DeMeco Ryans, the San Francisco 49ers’ highly-rated defensive coordinator, is not expected to pursue the job, according to sources. The Texans do have interest in Ryans, though, per sources.

Ryans once filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Texans and the NFL seeking damages and alleging issues with the field surface’s design and construction after suffering a torn Achilles at NRG Stadium on Nov. 2, 2014.

Ryans is expected to be picky as he pursues head-coaching opportunities and isn’t in a rush to leave the 49ers’ high-caliber defense.

Clearly, the Texans are expected to run a wide-ranging coaching search.

Other highly regarded candidates include Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a perennial candidate for jobs and has interviewed with the Texans previously.

Former Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell is expected to draw interest around the NFL, as well as Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

No matter who the final candidates end up being, however, one thing is clear - the Texans are considered an attractive job destination.

“That’s a great situation to walk into,” a source said. “The Texans have money to spend and some good young players. It’s not like the cupboard is bare. They’ve got some guys you can build around.”

