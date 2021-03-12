Texans Coach Culley: 'I Couldn't Be In A Better Place To Succeed'

That claim - that Houston is "the best place'' - is as foolishly optimistic as the claim that Culley is "the best coach.'' But ... it is time for some level of enthusiasm

Respected Houston Chronicle writer Jerome Solomon opines that "For the situation they are in, the Texans probably could not have hired a better coach than David Culley.''

We appreciate the enthusiastic approach to Culley, surely born of the new boss' own enthusiastic approach to his very first head coaching job at age 65, Culley saying, "I couldn't be in a better place to be able to be successful going through my first time than where I am right here."

Of course, that claim - that Houston is "the best place'' - is as foolishly optimistic as the claim that Culley is "the best coach.''

The Texans are coming off a 4-12 season, have stripped themselves of talent, are trying to coerce their best player into being one of their players at all, and are devoid of top picks in the upcoming April NFL Draft.

This is decidedly not "the best place.''

And Culley - who conducted himself in his big Zoom media meeting on Thursday like a person with so much sincere positivity that even curmudgeonly sportswriters might find themselves pulling for him - was interviewed by just one team, has never before been a serious candidate and comes with credentials more of hope than of proof.

This is decidedly not "the best coach.''

But if an upbeat approach gets a football team anywhere, then Culley's Houston Texans are going places. He raved about GM Nick Caserio, raved about non-football football executive Jack Easterby, raved about how it's going to work with "He's Ours'' QB Deshaun Watson.

"Upbeat,'' however, isn't a synonym for "honest.''

“I don’t know about him not wanting to be a Houston Texan but what I hear from the outside,'' fibbed Culley, who from all we know was informed directly by Watson that he desires an escape from an organization he feels lied to him.

Still ...

“My enthusiasm? It’s gone through the roof right now,” Culley said. “And it’s getting higher and higher every day as I get excited about this football team and where we’re headed.”

Houston, in the long term, can be headed north. (And no, by "north,'' we're not making a "Patriots South'' joke.) Culley can be right about every single thing he raved about on Thursday - from new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to new offensive assistant Pep Hamilton to holdover running back David Johnson, all of whom were judged by Culley here to be somewhere high on the "awesome'' scale.

Some mean ol' media cynic just had to ask, though: Coach, do you feel like - from the Watson conflict on down - you have been put in a position to succeed?

"Without a doubt,'' Culley said excitedly. "100-percent in a situation to be able to succeed.''

David Culley's attitude is a "best'' sort of thing, and something to admire. Time will tell if his football team ever is.