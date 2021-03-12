'He's Ours': Texans Coach Culley Doubles Down On Deshaun Watson

David Culley insists he is not expecting Deshaun Watson to be playing elsewhere in 2021

HOUSTON -- David Culley is hopeful his NFL tenure as a head coach starts on the right note. So, although the Houston Texans are in limbo on Deshaun Watson's status, his stance remains firm.

“He is our quarterback,” Culley said on his first Zoom media meeting since being named the head coach.

When Culley joined the Texans in late January, part of the reason he was sold on the franchise was because of Watson. In four short years, the former No. 12 pick has blossomed into a top-five QB.

Near 40 days later, Culley stands by that statement. Houston will remain committed to Watson.

“We’re very committed to Deshaun as our quarterback,'' Culley said. He’s the only guy we have under contract at this time.”

Questions can be phrased in a different manner. The answer remained the same. Culley was asked multiple times on Watson's status, who has asked to be traded and may hold out to begin the season.

Culley suggests he doesn't have a backup plan. The Texans are at least feigning confidence in the idea that Plan A is the only option. (Culley did waver a bit on this issue in an interview earlier in the day. Story here.)

Watson is under contract through 2025 after signing a four-year, $156 million extension the first week of September. Since the start of the offseason, he's remained out of sight of NRG's complex.

Out of mind? A different story.

Watson displayed in a lost season what a $100 million quarterback looks like. He led the NFL in 2020 with 4,823 passing yards while also throwing a career-best 70.2% completion rating. Watson also reset the Texans single-season passing touchdown record with 33.

Houston finished 4-12 on the season, ranking 31st in rushing and bottom five in near every defensive category.

First-year general manager Nick Caserio stated earlier this offseason that Watson would not be made available for trade. Culley reiterated the claim, saying that Watson is their quarterback and won’t be traded now.

Does that mean they won’t change their minds before the draft begins on April 29? For the right offer, it's enticing.

The Texans have pressing needs across both sides of the ball. For now, Houston must consider all their options when looking at what to do under center entering NFL Draft weekend.

That however is a question for Caserio as free agency looms around the corner, beginning on March 17.

“Nick and our personnel department are in the process of looking at other guys (free agents) right now,” Culley said. “We’re going through that process daily and we'll continue to do that.”

They'll also continue to say the right things about Deshaun Watson.

