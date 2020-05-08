Texans face two AFC powerhouses to open 2020 season against the Chiefs and Ravens

Houston, Texas- The Houston Texans received news that they would be facing off with two of the AFC's powerhouses entering the 2020 regular season the first two weeks of the season. With the Texans opening the season against the Kansas City Chiefs to open the NFL's regular-season slate on Thursday Night Football, then the following week heading back to NRG Stadium to face the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2019, the Texans went a combined 1-2 in their matchups with the Chiefs and Ravens. The Texans eventually had their season ended by the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Head coach Bill O'Brien on TexansTV is excited about the prospects of the Texans opening up in primetime for the nation to watch.

"Everybody wants to start off the season on national television, and we're able to do that," O'Brien said of facing off with the Chiefs. "We're playing a great opponent. Obviously, Super Bowl champions led by Andy Reid, great players, great coaching staff, and it's going to be a big challenge for us."

O'Brien continued. "Our guys are looking forward to that, prepping for that, working hard in the offseason to be ready for that. But there's no doubt about it. It's a privilege to be one of the teams that kicks off the NFL season against a fantastic opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs. We're all excited for that opportunity."

The Texans last season lost to the Chiefs 51-31 at Arrowhead Stadium after leading 21-0 in their playoff matchup.

Also, the Texans will be looking to keep a repeat from occurring from last season against the Ravens when they were rolled 41-7 in a key AFC matchup.

O'Brien understands what the Texans are up against in the first two weeks.

"Yeah, tough two opponents to start the season with," O'Brien said of the Ravens and Chiefs. "They're all tough, right? I think coming back home, to be able to play Baltimore, another great team, a playoff team, great coaching staff, like you said Lamar Jackson – excellent player – is on that team."

The Texans played the Cheifs and Ravens all on their games on the road in their matchups, but they will be able to match up with the Ravens at NRG Stadium.

"To be able to come home and have that game at home is going to be a great experience for us," O'Brien said of the Ravens. "A great opportunity for our players to be able to play in front of our hometown fans and play against a great opponent."

Houston will play seven games against teams that made the playoffs in 2019 in the Ravens (14-2), Green Bay Packers (13-3), Chiefs (12-4), New England Patriots (12-4), Minnesota Vikings (10-6) and Tennessee Titans (9-7, twice).

The Texans are 5-5 in the regular season all-time against the Chiefs, including a 31-24 victory in Week 6 of the 2019 season. The two teams have also met twice in the postseason (2016, 2019), in which the Chiefs have won both contests.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here