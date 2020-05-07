The NFL has continued their push towards the 2020 season with their schedule release. The Houston Texans and the rest of the NFL now know their schedule for the upcoming season.

The opponents for the Texans, however, have been known for a while. Not only will the Texans play their division rivals twice this season, but they will also play the teams in the AFC North and the NFC North along with the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. Below is a list of the Texans opponents for the 2020-2021 NFL Season and the Texans’ overall history with them.

Houston Texans 2020 NFL Schedule

Week 1 at Kansas City Chiefs:

The Texans will also face off against the Chiefs this season. The Texans have been almost evenly matched up throughout their history against the Chiefs as they hold a 5-7 record against them.

The Chiefs have gotten the upper hand recently, and the Super Bowl Champs most recently defeated the Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs after coming back to beat the Texans 51-31 at Arrowhead Stadium.

It will be a Thursday Night Football matchup.

Week 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

One of the hardest matchups this season, the Texans will play the Ravens next season. The Texans have always been challenged by the Ravens, who have beat the Texans 9 times out of 11 occasions.

The last time the two teams faced off was last season on November 17, 2019, where the Ravens thumped the Texans 41-7.

The Texans will host the Ravens at NRG Stadium.

Week 3 at Pittsburgh Steelers:

The Texans will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers, part of the AFC North circuit of team.

The Steelers and the Texans have faced off against each other six times over the course of the Texans history, and the Steelers have owned the series as they have won four times.

The Texans lost the last game versus the Steelers at home, 34-6. The matchup will now shift to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings:

The Texans will go up against the Vikings this season, who since 2002, have held a very dominant record (4-0) against the Houston Texans winning every game.

The last time the Texans played the Vikings, they played in Minnesota and lost 31-

Week 5 vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are another AFC South rival of the Texans who will face Houston twice in 2020. The Texans have dominated the matchup between these two teams, winning 23 times in the 36 games that they have played against each other.

The last time both sides faced off against each other was November 3, 2019, where the Jaguars were beaten by the Texans 26-3.

The Jaguars, during the offseason, made a significant move by hiring Jay Gruden as the offensive coordinator.

Week 6 at Tennessee Titans:

The Titans will pose a challenge against the Texans this season as, like usual, will play Houston twice. The Titans and the Texans have been pretty evenly matched up over the past 18 years of games. The Titans have won 19 games out of the 36 games that they have played against the Texans.

Both teams last faced off on December 29, 2019 in the regular-season finale when the Texans rested their entire core heading into the playoffs. The Texans ended up losing 35-14 as they rested their starters for the playoffs.

Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers:

The Packers are another NFC North team that will match up against the Texans next season.

In the meetings between these two teams, the Packers own a 3-1 record against the Texans.

The last time these two played, on December 4, 2016, the Packers beat the Texans 21-13 at Lambeau Field.

In the 2020 regular season, the Texans will play the Packers in NRG season and hopefully can change their tendency to lose against the Packers.

Week 8 - Bye Week

Week 9 @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Texans are 11-7 all-time on the road against the Jaguars.

Week 10 at Cleveland Browns:

The Texans will also go against the Cleveland Browns in 2020.

The Texans have had a 7-3 record against the Cleveland Browns. The last meeting between these two teams was December 2, 2018, where the Texans beat the Browns 28-13 at home.

The Texans will play the Browns at First Energy Stadium in Ohio. The Browns recently hired a new coach, Kevin Stefanski, to take the helm from Freddie Kitchens.

Week 11 vs. New England Patriots:

The Texans will also play the Patriots next year who have notably handled the Texans over the years. The Patriots own a 10-2 record against the Texans since 2002, as Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s dynasty has ruled over.

The last meeting between the Texans and the Patriots (which was on December 1, 2019), the Texans topped the Patriots in a 28-22 win.

Now that Brady has left the Patriots, Belichick and New England are even more vulnerable. The Texans will host the Patriots next season.

Week 12 at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving Day)

The Detroit Lions will face off against the Texans next season.

The Texans have dominated against the Lions, going 3-1 against them since 2002.

They last faced off October 30, 2016, a game where the Texans beat the Lions 20-13 at home. This game will take place in Ford Field.

Week 13 vs Indianapolis Colts

The Texans will face off against their division rivals twice this season. Despite the Texans’ recent success against the Colts, the Texans, in fact, have a 9-28 record against the Colts since their existence.

The last time the Texans played the Colts was November 21, 2019, where the Texans narrowly beat the Colts 20-17 on a Thursday night.

Week 14 at Chicago Bears:

The Texans will play the Chicago Bears next season at Soldier Field.

The Texans have remained undefeated against the Bears since the start of their franchise in 2002, having won each of their four meetings.

The last time the Houston Texans played the Bears was on September 11, 2016, when the Texans won against the Bears 23-14.

Week 15 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals:

The Texans will also play the Bengals next season, who held the first pick in the NFL Draft this season.

The Texans have played well against Cincinnati over the years as they hold an 8-4 record against the Bengals since the start of their franchise.

The last time both teams faced off was September 14, 2017 (Deshaun Watson’s first start), where the Texans defeated the Bengals 13-9.

The Texans will host the Bengals this upcoming NFL season.

Week 17 vs Tennessee Titans

