Texans land Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans continue to add to the wide receiver depth chart and have signed rookie free agent from Georgia Tyler Simmons. Simmons opted to sign with the Texans during the free-agent process despite Rhode Island rookie Isaiah Coulter being selected in the 5th round. 

In 14 games with 12 starts, Simmons had 21 receptions for 255 yards and he also posted 12 gushed for 89 yards. Simmons chipped in 12 punt returns for 142 yards.

For his career, Simmons appeared in 48 games catching 35 passes for 438 yards with three touchdowns averaging 12.5 yards a catch. He also had 17 rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons is a speed player and was for the Bulldogs, with return skills it can be rest argued that Simmons will be used on special teams and his best bet to make his mark in 2020.

Houston Texans NFL Draft Live Blog

The Houston Texans have seven selections in the 2020 NFL Draft which takes place April 23-25 in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrick D. Starr

by

SI Draft Tracker

Texans nab West Georgia defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai

The Houston Texans will be signing defensive tackle from West Georgia Auzoyah Alufohai.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans add James Madison tight end, Dylan Stapleton

The Houston Texans will be signing rookie free agent from James Madison tight end Dylan Stapleton.

Patrick D. Starr

Notre Dame linebacker Jamir Jones heads to the Texans

The Houston Texans will be signing linebacker from Notre Dame Jamir Jones.

Patrick D. Starr

Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips lands with the Texans

Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips has signed a rookie free-agent deal with the Houston Texans.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans 2020 Undrafted Free Agent List

The Houston Texans undrafted free agent list tracker for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans push up to eight draft picks for the 2021 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans who are without a first and second round pick due to the trade for Larmey Tunsil and Kenny Stills with the Miami Dolphins, have collected picks for the 2021 NFL draft.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans trade the final seventh-round pick to Saints

The Houston Texans have completed their 2020 NFL Draft by trading their final seventh-round selection to the New Orleans Saints for a 2021 6th round selection.

Patrick D. Starr

Chiefs' Andy Heck proud son, Charlie, found a home with the Texans

Houston Texans drafted North Carolina offensive tackle, Charlie Heck, in the 5th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. His father, Kansas City Chiefs' offensive line coach Andy, is proud that his son found a home in the NFL.

Patrick D. Starr

The Process: A closer look at Texans' wide receiver Isaiah Coulter

A closer look at wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and was draft analyst saw in the newest Houston Texans player.

Patrick D. Starr