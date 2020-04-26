Texans land Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons

The Houston Texans continue to add to the wide receiver depth chart and have signed rookie free agent from Georgia Tyler Simmons. Simmons opted to sign with the Texans during the free-agent process despite Rhode Island rookie Isaiah Coulter being selected in the 5th round.

In 14 games with 12 starts, Simmons had 21 receptions for 255 yards and he also posted 12 gushed for 89 yards. Simmons chipped in 12 punt returns for 142 yards.

For his career, Simmons appeared in 48 games catching 35 passes for 438 yards with three touchdowns averaging 12.5 yards a catch. He also had 17 rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns.

Simmons is a speed player and was for the Bulldogs, with return skills it can be rest argued that Simmons will be used on special teams and his best bet to make his mark in 2020.

