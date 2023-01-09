Houston Texans are in need of a new head coach after firing Lovie Smith following a 3-13-1 season

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans’ head coach job description: Seeking a true leader with a modern approach, preferably with expertise on the offensive side of the football and a detailed plan for staff, personnel and an ability to work collaboratively within the building with players and staff.

It’s a tall order to fill for the rebuilding AFC South franchise after firing Lovie Smith hours after he went 3-13-1 in his lone season as head coach.

The Texans are seeking stability at the all-important position after years of losing constant flux, disarray and not being on the same page. In the past three seasons, the Texans have had four different head coaches, including Bill O’Brien, interim coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley and Smith

Their next coach, to be determined by chairman and CEO Cal McNair in partnership with general manager Nick Caserio, needs to be the right choice to get the franchise back on track after going 11-38-1 in the past three seasons despite playing in the weak AFC South division and going winless at NRG Stadium this season for the first time in franchise history.

Among the reasons for Smith’s dismissal and concerns expressed by sources about Smith’s management style: not being receptive to suggestions and feedback regarding strategy, scheme, practice routines and the use of analytics and other data to inform decisions.

Communication within the building had deteriorated dramatically.

“Lovie would meet with players, but he would never use any of our suggestions and ideas,” a Texans player said. “It was bad. We wanted to be heard, and he ignored what we had to say. It was very frustrating. Talking with him became a waste of our time.”

Smith didn’t implement suggestions from staff, and kept a close counsel instead of embracing an interactive approach with several departments and subprograms in the building.

Smith was hired after a coaching search a year ago that drifted between former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores as he sued the Dolphins, the NFL, Texans and Denver Broncos alleging discrimination and unfair hiring practices, former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, a favorite of former executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby who nearly landed the job, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who interviewed twice, and Smith.

“Ultimately, Lovie was a bad hire,” a source said. “He’s a good man and a good coach. It was just a poor fit.”

Smith, 64, was characterized as an old-school coach who was as advertised in terms of applying a hard-nosed and hard-working approach to the game, but was unwilling to adapt his patented and outdated Tampa Cover 2 scheme despite its predictability.

“Nick Caserio and I spoke with Lovie Smith tonight and informed him that we will be moving in a different direction as an organization,” McNair said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his entire family for their contributions over the last two seasons. We are grateful for his leadership and character, and we wish him the best moving forward.

“While we understand the results have not been what we had hoped for, we are committed to building a program that produces long-term, sustainable success. Our fans and city deserve a team that they can be proud of. I will work alongside Nick Caserio throughout this process and I’m confident we will find the right leader for our football team.”

A highly respected Eagles defensive coordinator Gannon ranks as a top candidate the Texans’ wish list for a potential new head coach with mutual interest between the Cleveland native and former Louisville safety and an organization bereft of a solution at head coach, according to multiple league sources.

Several league sources have labeled Gannon as a top candidate for the Texans’ potential opening after he made a strong impression during his interviews with the Texans last season.

Gannon could possibly assemble an experienced staff with his connections to former Colts coach Frank Reich and Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer and Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson.

Gannon interviewed with the Texans, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings during the last hiring cycle.

Gannon “knocked it out of the park” and “crushed” his meetings with NFL teams, impressing them with his knowledge, creativity, detailed plans about strategy and staff and his passion for the game, according to league sources.