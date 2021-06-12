Texans Watch: GM Caserio ‘Plays QB’ at Practice

As we can see here, Caserio, even at age 45, has, at the very least, one more arm at Texans workouts.

Once upon a time, Nick Caserio was a quarterback. And this week, once again, the new Houston Texans general manager is …

A quarterback.

No, the Texans - desperate as they may have seemed when making offseason transactions in an effort to recover from their 4-12 record last season.- are not still recruiting possible replacements for their in-limbo star Deshaun Watson.

But, it seems, at this week’s Texans practices, new head coach David Culley and staff needed one more arm, one more body, to help with wide receiver drills.

It so happens that Caserio was the quarterback for John Carroll University in Ohio. And again Blue Streaks football (with Nick very much a part of it while playing there from 1995 to 1998) isn’t exactly Houston Texans football.

Or ... at least, it better not be comparable.

No, this is not going to cause Texans fans to forget the lost greatness of Watson, who is buried in controversy and not working with the team. Nor does "QB Nick'' represent any competition for presumed starter new Tyrod Taylor, hopefully future heir Davis Mills or backup journeyman Jeff Driskel.

But in a pinch? Yeah, Nick Caserio can still sling it just enough to help out the coaches during drills that took place during the final OTA sessions this week.

