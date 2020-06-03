Timmy Jernigan, Jr. via Instagram “I’m not going to Houston”

The Houston Texans deal with veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. has apparently fallen apart. Jernigan posted on his Instagram the following.

According to a source, Jernigan is healthy but both sides have opted to move in different directions allowing the veteran to find a new team for 2020.

The team will continue to look for defensive line depth heading towards the regular season

Jernigan despite reports saying he struck a deal with the Texans was never placed on the roster on the team’s website. Cornerback Bradley Roby is still waiting for his deal to become official, his name is not with the team roster at this point either.

The Texans reached a verbal agreement with Jernigan on April 1st but could not close the deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texans could not get Jernigan in for a physical due to travel restrictions and the NFL closing down the facilities to take a look at players.

The team acknowledged the signing of Jernigan during the off-season and head coach Bill O'Brien called the signing of the veteran defensive tackle, "a big get for us to be able to bring Timmy Jernigan onto our roster."

The deal with Jernigan was a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed according to his agent Bill Johnson.

Timmy Jernigan has been known as a run-stuffer since arriving at the league in 2014 with Baltimore. He has made his way in the NFL that way with Philadelphia but 2019 was littered with injuries.

The Texans drafted defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU helping bring in much-needed youth to their defensive front. The Texans are expecting Blacklock to be part of their defensive line rotation during his rookie campaign.

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here