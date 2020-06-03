State of The Texans
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Timmy Jernigan, Jr. via Instagram “I’m not going to Houston”

Patrick D. Starr

The Houston Texans deal with veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, Jr. has apparently fallen apart. Jernigan posted on his Instagram the following.

According to a source, Jernigan is healthy but both sides have opted to move in different directions allowing the veteran to find a new team for 2020.

The team will continue to look for defensive line depth heading towards the regular season  

Jernigan despite reports saying he struck a deal with the Texans was never placed on the roster on the team’s website. Cornerback Bradley Roby is still waiting for his deal to become official, his name is not with the team roster at this point either.

The Texans reached a verbal agreement with Jernigan on April 1st but could not close the deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texans could not get Jernigan in for a physical due to travel restrictions and the NFL closing down the facilities to take a look at players. 

The team acknowledged the signing of Jernigan during the off-season and head coach Bill O'Brien called the signing of the veteran defensive tackle, "a big get for us to be able to bring Timmy Jernigan onto our roster."

The deal with Jernigan was a one-year deal worth $3.75 million with $1.25 million guaranteed according to his agent Bill Johnson.

Timmy Jernigan has been known as a run-stuffer since arriving at the league in 2014 with Baltimore. He has made his way in the NFL that way with Philadelphia but 2019 was littered with injuries. 

The Texans drafted defensive tackle Ross Blacklock in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of TCU helping bring in much-needed youth to their defensive front. The Texans are expecting Blacklock to be part of their defensive line rotation during his rookie campaign. 

You can follow Patrick for Houston Texans Updates in the following places.

Twitter: Here | Site Twitter: Here | Site Facebook: Here

You can Subscribe to the State of the Texans Podcast on the following platforms.

iTunes: Here | Soundcloud: Here | Google Play: Here | Stitcher: Here

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No joint practices for the Texans or NFL in 2020

The NFL has sent a memo out to all of the teams which included teams staying at their facilities for training camp and no joint practices.

Patrick D. Starr

J.J. Watt on George Floyd: "Silence is unacceptable"

Houston Texans J.J. Watt says that "Silence is unacceptable" on the death of George Floyd and racism.

Patrick D. Starr

Deshaun Watson on the message he has for the newest Texans additions to the roster

Deshaun Watson has one message for his newest Houston Texans teammates, they are going to compete in everything they do when they step inside the building.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Mailbag: Zach Fulton's contract opened up cap space, what is next for the Texans?

In this weekend's State of the Texans mailbag, we answer questions on the new cap space from the Zach Fulton move, possibly adding players and much more.

Patrick D. Starr

Inside AFC South: Who is the most important rookie for the Texans heading into 2020?

Who is the most important rookie for each AFC South team heading into the 2020 season? For the Houston Texans it is not hard to figure out who needs to make the biggest impact heading into the season.

Patrick D. Starr

With contract discussions ongoing, Texans Deshaun Watson is working on having the offense ready for 2020

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson knows contract discussions are ongoing for an extension but he is concentrating on getting the offense on being ready for the 2020 season.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans Deshaun Watson ready to take his mental game to the next level with his new-look offense

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson likes what the organization did this off-season and is ready to get to work with his newest additions of the offense.

Patrick D. Starr

A look at Zach Fulton's contract adjustment and what it means for the Texans

Houston Texans offensive lineman Zach Fulton adjusted his contract for the 2020 and 2021 season's. Here is a look at what it means for the Texans moving forward.

Patrick D. Starr

Texans J.J. Watt confident in what Anthony Weaver can bring to the defense

Houston Texans J.J. Watt is confident his defensive line coach Anthony Weaver can makes a positive transition to the defensive coordinator in 2020.

Pavithr Goli

Zach Fulton and Texans rework his contract to free up cap space

Houston Texans starting right guard Zach Fulton has reworked his deal with the team to free up cap space the next two season.

Patrick D. Starr