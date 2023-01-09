Tony Dungy Blasts Texans For Firing Lovie Smith

The Texans are now facing backlash from Super Bowl head winning head coach Tony Dungy after firing Lovie Smith

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night after just one season, making him the third coach fired by the Texans in as many seasons after David Culley in 2021, and Bill O'Brien in 2020.

And now, the Texans have begun to face backlash for their decision on Smith, with former Super Bowl-winning coach Tony Dungy, coming to the defense of his former assistant on Twitter after his firing.

"What are the Texans doing?" Dungy said in a tweet. "What kind of operation is this where you don’t have any convictions about supporting the coaches you hire? Who is going to want to coach there if you might only get one year to implement your plans? Two years in a row is ridiculous."

Smith coached under Tony Dungy for five seasons as a linebackers coach helping to develop the famed Tampa 2 defense alongside defensive coordinator, Monte Kiffin.

During their time together utilizing the Tampa 2, Dungy, Kiffin and Smith led the Buccaneers to a 45-35 record and made the playoffs in three out of five seasons.

In those seasons, the Buccaneers' defense was one of the most feared in the NFL, though the trio was never able to bring home a Super Bowl title, while in Tampa Bay.

Nevertheless, Dungy has always been a supporter and believer in Smith and came to his defense of his former pupil one more time on Sunday.

