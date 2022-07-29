Warren Moon: Stingley Jr. Arrival Opens Doors For Texans Defense
The Houston Texans took a gamble with the third overall pick when they selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. - not that Hall of Famer and Houston legend Warren Moon feels that way.
A uniquely talented player on a good day, Stingley's form dipped after a remarkable freshman year leading some to question his draft selection. But when considering his injuries and how COVID disrupted his college career, Moon is high on this pick.
"He definitely is one of the most talented corners in this draft and I think that's why they took him so high even though he hasn't played a whole lot of football over the last couple of years," Moon said on ESPN Houston's The Wheelhouse.
A two-time first-team All-SEC member and first-team All-American, Stingley has the potential to be the shutdown corner the Texans have lacked in recent years. And Moon believes Stingley's arrival opens up many doors for head coach Lovie Smith's defense.
"I think it's a good pick for them and when you take a guy that high you want him to be more of a shutdown guy where he can just take care of one side of the football field, then you can really be selective in the type of defenses that you play if you know you have a corner who can take away that one side of the field," Moon said. "You can roll all your coverages to the other side of the field, or whatever, and put him on the best receiver for the other team."
With the Texans set to face receivers such as Keenan Allen, Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and CeeDee Lamb this year to name. Still, a few Texans fans and coaches alike will keep their fingers crossed that Stingley can join the rare group of true shutdown corners.