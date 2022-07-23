Texans Training Camp: Will Trio of Rookies Be Ready?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans training camp is on the horizon. That said, don't be surprised if the full 90-man roster is missing a few key players for the start of practice.

While all eyes will be on second-year quarterback Davis Mills, another thing fans should be paying close attention to is the status of three early selections from the 2022 NFL Draft. More specifically, they should be watching if the trio is practicing.

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., offensive lineman Kenyon Green and receiver John Metchie III all were limited in practice during OTAs and minicamp due to injuries. All three players are viewed as cornerstone pieces for the future of the organization.

Stingley, the No. 3 overall pick, is still recovering from a Lisfranc injury suffered during his final season at LSU. Houston spoke with the Tigers' medical staff before the draft and was told he should be cleared for the start of the regular season.

Green, the Texans' second first-round pick, is recuperating from a knee injury sustained during his final season at Texas A&M. He is expected to compete for starting reps at both guard positions.

Green and Stingley saw action during camp, so their involvement for the start of the season seems to be on track. The same can't be said for Metchie, who was held out of drills throughout the summer after suffering a torn ACL while playing for Alabama.

Metchie, the No. 44 pick last April, told reporters he should be "good to go" by July. In an interview with The Houston Chronicle, Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain said that Metchie was “beating every timetable we normally have."

When asked about the rookie's availability this season, Dr. Cain stated that barring a setback, Metchie has "a good chance to be ready to play."

"I wouldn't put too much stock in what he said," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said of Metchie’s comments following the selection. "We're not going to rush or push him. When he is ready and physically able, we feel that it's the right thing to do, then he will be on the field."

Houston might need all three players to step up this season. Smith preached this offseason about the need to improve at cornerback, leading to the selection of Stingley. Houston's interior offensive line woes factored into the selection of Green, while limited success at the slot receiver spot made Caserio trade up into the second round to select Metchie.

“We expect them to be full-speed, ready to go," Smith said of Stingley and Green during minicamp. "Both players have had offseason surgeries. We knew that. So, we had a plan.

"We don't play tomorrow, so we're going to take it slow with them."