Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale 1-on-1 on New Backfield - Podcast

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans possessed the league's worst rushing attack over the previous two seasons. The Texans have averaged 87.6 yards on the ground since 2020. But general manager Nick Caserio has revamped Houston's backfield ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Headlined by veteran running back Marlon Mack, however, the Texans' new backfield has been on full display since the start of training camp.

In the latest episode of Locked On Texans, running back Dare Ogunbowale shares his thoughts on the Texans' run game following Day 5 of practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

"The running back group has been good," Ogunbowale said. "There's a lot of versatile guys who can do a lot of different things. It's been fun to learn from guys like Rex [Burkhead]. Now it's about putting these on film."

Ogunbowale is in the midst of his second stint with the Texans. He signed with the franchise as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

After a short time with Houston's practice squad, Ogunbowale received his first NFL opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years later.

"When I signed here fresh out of college, I really did not know much about being in the NFL," he said. "Now, being in my sixth year, I've been able to gain a lot of experience and be a leader on different teams."

Ogunbowale spent the previous two seasons as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He proved to be a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield by recording 168 receiving yards with 23 catches and a touchdown. He can help. Mack can help. And rookie Dameon Pierce figure, too, as we discuss below.