Ross Blacklock Becoming Veteran Leader To Texans Young Players — Podcast

After a turbulent start to his NFL career, Ross Blacklock has made it a priority to be a veteran leader within the Houston Texans' locker room in 2022.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive lineman Ross Blacklock has had a challenging start to his pro career. His first two years in the NFL had been filled with several appalling experiences as the Texans began their transition from championship contender to football purgatory. 

Blacklock felt he did not have a veteran to lean on as he went through his early struggles in the NFL. But as he enters his third season in the league, Blacklock has made it a priority to be a veteran leader to the Texans' younger players.

"I just try to be a big brother to them," Blacklock said during an exclusive interview with Locked On Texans. "I give them all the knowledge that I've learned so far. I want them to play well, and I am not going to hold out on anyone. Any tools that I have, I am going to share." 

Since the start of training camp on July 30, it appears Blacklock has taken an interest in rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Before Green missed a week of training camp practice due to a concussion, the pair of Houstonians spent a great deal of time together on the practice field.

Blacklock said it was great to see Green back at practice Wednesday morning, as his expectations for his rookie teammate remained the same. 

"Kenyon is going to do good — he has a lot of expectations here," Blacklock said. "He has asked me a couple of times about certain rushes that I may have beaten him on, and he'll ask me what he needs to get better at, and I'll tell him. We are here, and we are one big family. We are all helping the young guys."  

Blacklock's willingness to take it upon himself to be a veteran presence inside Houston's locker room is another example of the new chemistry and camaraderie the Texans have entering the 2022 campaign. 

