Ross Blacklock Becoming Veteran Leader To Texans Young Players — Podcast
HOUSTON — Houston Texans defensive lineman Ross Blacklock has had a challenging start to his pro career. His first two years in the NFL had been filled with several appalling experiences as the Texans began their transition from championship contender to football purgatory.
Blacklock felt he did not have a veteran to lean on as he went through his early struggles in the NFL. But as he enters his third season in the league, Blacklock has made it a priority to be a veteran leader to the Texans' younger players.
"I just try to be a big brother to them," Blacklock said during an exclusive interview with Locked On Texans. "I give them all the knowledge that I've learned so far. I want them to play well, and I am not going to hold out on anyone. Any tools that I have, I am going to share."
Since the start of training camp on July 30, it appears Blacklock has taken an interest in rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Before Green missed a week of training camp practice due to a concussion, the pair of Houstonians spent a great deal of time together on the practice field.
Texans vs. Rams Preseason GAMEDAY
Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach.
Green Growing?: Texans First-Round Pick Returns To Practice
Kenyon Green is finally back in action for the Texans' offensive line entering Week 2 of NFL preseason.
Texans Pep Hamilton Credits GM For Drafting 'Tough Runner'
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton praised general manager Nick Caserio for drafting running back Dameon Pierce.
Why Nico Collins And Davis Mills Could Be Texans X-Factor In 2022
Nico Collins and Davis Mills' chemistry could be a difference-maker for the Texans' passing attack this fall.
Jalen Camp Making Most Out Of Opportunity During Texans Training Camp
After spending most of the previous year on the practice squad roster, second-year wideout Jalen Camp is making the most out of his training camp opportunity with the Houston Texans.
Texans Lose Breakout Star DB Tavierre Thomas; Next Man Up?
Texans breakout defensive back Tavierre Thomas is expected to miss a significant amount of time to begin the new season.
Texans 'Playmaker' Stands Out vs. Saints
Wide receiver Jalen Camp boosted his chances of making the Houston Texans' final 53 with a game-winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.
Band Of Bros: David Quessenberry's Brothers Look To Make Texans Active Roster
Scott and Paul Quessenberry are looking to follow in their old brother David's footsteps.
Blacklock said it was great to see Green back at practice Wednesday morning, as his expectations for his rookie teammate remained the same.
"Kenyon is going to do good — he has a lot of expectations here," Blacklock said. "He has asked me a couple of times about certain rushes that I may have beaten him on, and he'll ask me what he needs to get better at, and I'll tell him. We are here, and we are one big family. We are all helping the young guys."
Blacklock's willingness to take it upon himself to be a veteran presence inside Houston's locker room is another example of the new chemistry and camaraderie the Texans have entering the 2022 campaign.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.