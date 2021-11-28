Titans-Patriots: Live Updates, Analysis

Taylor Lewan sees Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (8-3) and New England Patriots (7-4) as a matter of life and death.

Not for everyone involved. Just for him and the four players who line up directly to his right.

“They have linebackers that run downhill and try to really end offensive linemen’s lives,” the Titans left tackle said. “So, we’ve got our work cut out for us and a big game coming up.”

New England leads the NFL in scoring defense, is third in yards allowed per game and is in the top 10 in rushing yards (sixth) and passing yards (ninth) allowed per game. That defense also leads the NFL with 18 interceptions and is second with 58 passes defensed.

The Titans have faced two other teams this season that currently rank among the top five in scoring and total defense – with mixed results. They opened the season with a disastrous performance against Arizona (fourth and fifth, respectively) and produced an exemplary performance in Week 6 against Buffalo (second and first, respectively). Both of those games were at Nissan Stadium.

This time, though, they will be without some of their best players on offense. Running back Derrick Henry will miss his fourth straight game with a broken foot, and three of their top four receivers – wide receivers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones, running back Jeremy McNichols – will be sidelined as well.

(The Patriots) are playing outstanding,” Lewan said of New England’s defense. “They have a lot of different personnel (groups), a lot of fronts, a lot of guys that you have to be aware of at certain positions. They have a lot of talent.”

On to kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

New England won the coin toss and deferred its option to the second half.

Titans get the ball first. Dontrell Hilliard is the return man, but Nick Dzubnar is called for holding the 20-yard return. It’s first down at the Tennessee 11.

(13:29) It’s three-and-out for the Titans offense as Matt Judon beats David Quessenberry for a sack on third-and-3. The possession included an 8-yard completion to tight end Geoff Swaim, but the net was a loss of three yards.

Swaim’s reception was his 20th of the season. That is the second time in his career he has had at least that many.

(12:34) A 59-yard punt by Brett Kern – with no return – is negated by two penalties, illegal formation and illegal motion (the latter was accepted). The second punt went 47 yards, and th Patriots got a 15-yard return. All told, the penalty cost Tennessee 32 yards.

New England’s first drive starts at the Titans’ 37.

(7:42) Six runs and three passes, including a 9-yard run by tight end Jonnu Smith, and the Patriots are in the end zone. Kendrick Bourne capped the possession with a 4-yard reception on third-and-goal. Scoring drive: 9 plays, 37 yards, 4:46. NEW ENGLAND 7, TENNESSEE 0

Tennessee is now 13-19 on fourth down this season. That is a Titans-era (1999-present) record for conversions. The offense was 12-22 in 2009 and 12-27 in 2009.

(0:00) End of the first quarter. The Titans will start the second quarter with a second-and-goal from the 2, thanks to a drive that has featured D’Onta Foreman (six rushes, 20 yards) and Cody Hollister (2 receptions, 22 yards).

Tennessee outgained New England 66-32 in the quarter and had the ball for 10:14.

That was the sixth time this season the Titans were shut out in the first quarter and the fifth straight game they failed to score a touchdown in the first 15 minutes.

SECOND QUARTER

(14:29) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scores on a 1-yard reception on third-and-goal – but only after Mike Vrabel challenged the on-field ruling that the receiver was down short of the goal line. But the PAT is no good when Randy Bullock’s kick hits the right upright. Scoring drive: 14 plays, 74 yards, 8:06. NEW ENGLAND 7, TENNESSEE 6

Vrabel is now 4-4 on replay challenges this season. The others were against Indianapolis (one in each meeting) and Kansas City.

(9:58) This time, Tennessee’s defense holds its ground in the red zone as Mac Jones throws incomplete on third-and-goal from the 4 (he was 4-4 for 71 yards on the drive prior to the miss).

(9:53) New England attempts a 22-yard field goal, and it is good. Scoring drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:38. NEW ENGLAND 10, TENNESSEE 6

In 29 red zone possessions this season, Titans opponents have scored 18 touchdowns with nine field goals and came up empty twice.