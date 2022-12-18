Tannehill Toughs Out Another Injury

The Tennessee Titans quarterback re-injured his right ankle, the same joint that caused him to miss two games earlier in the season, but missed just one series.

When an ankle injury sidelined Ryan Tannehill earlier this season, it was the first time since he took charge of the Tennessee Titans offense that he did not start a game.

Sunday, against the Los Angeles Chargers, it looked like he would not be able to finish one, which would have been another first.

Instead, he missed one series but returned to the contest early in the second quarter with the Titans trailing 7-0. Six plays later, the game was tied courtesy of Derrick Henry's 4-yard touchdown run. The big play on the drive was a 37-yard Tannehill-to-Henry pass.

Tannehill was injured on the Titans’ fourth offensive snap and was replaced by rookie Malik Willis. The veteran quarterback scrambled for a 1-yard gain on third-and-13, but Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack came down on his right ankle, which bent violently as Tannehill went to the ground.

After some attention from the Titans’ medical staff on the field, Tannehill walked slowly to the sideline and into the medical tent. A short time later, he was taken to the locker room on the back of a cart.

His return was listed as questionable. He exited the locker room with his ankle heavily taped and returned to the field after the defense forced a punt.

Willis directed one drive that gained 21 yards and included two first downs. He completed three of four passes for 20 yards and ran once for eight yards.

Tannehill first injured his right ankle on Oct. 23. He missed one play in that contest but returned and led the Titans to a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, their fifth straight victory. That was his 49th consecutive start – a franchise record – after having replaced Marcus Mariota seven games into the 2019 season.

Including the playoffs, Tannehill had started 54 straight contests.

Willis replaced Tannehill for two games. The first was a victory over the Houston Texans, during which he attempted just 10 passes. The second was an overtime loss at Kansas City, a game Tennessee led late in the fourth quarter.

The game against the Chargers was Tannehill’s sixth straight since he returned to action. Two weeks ago, he injured his left ankle against the Philadelphia Eagles but played through that one.

Coming into the day, Willis, a third-round draft pick out of Liberty University, had completed 14 of 34 passes for 157 yards with no touchdowns and one interception, a 43.4 passer rating. He also has rushed 19 times for 72 yards and has been sacked six times.

