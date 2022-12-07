Wednesday Injury Report: Tannehill Balances 'Matching' Ankle Issues

NASHVILLE – Just when Ryan Tannehill had started to move well again.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback injured his left ankle during Sunday’s 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was his fourth game back after a sprained right ankle sidelined him for two weeks.

Trainers wrapped the left ankle on the sideline, and Tannehill did not miss any snaps against the Eagles until he and several other starters were pulled late because things were out of reach. His 34 rushing yards in that contest – on three carries – were a season-high, more than twice his previous best.

“It felt like I was finally able to be myself a little bit and move around,” Tannehill said. “Unfortunately, [I] got rolled up on the other side. Sometimes that’s just the way it goes.”

Tannehill was one of seven Titans listed on Wednesday’s official NFL injury report as limited participants in the day’s practice, which means his situation bears watching as the week progresses.

After he injured the first ankle in Week 7, he was unable to practice the next Wednesday and was limited the following week. Ultimately, he was not able to play in either game.

Now, he is dealing with a similar issue on the other leg.

“I had to get the matching pair,” Tannehill joked. “An unfortunate situation, but thankfully I’m feeling all right. Dealing with it. Trying to get it right as we move forward.

“But I’m encouraged.”

The Titans (7-5) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

If nothing else, Tannehill did more Wednesday than his Jacksonville counterpart, Trevor Lawrence, who did not practice because of a toe injury.

The complete Titans-Jaguars injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Denico Autry (knee), CB Tre Avery (concussion), WR C.J. Board (rib), WR Treylon Burks (concussion), CB Kristian Fulton (groin) and ILB David Long (hamstring). Limited participation: RG Nate Davis (knee), RB Hassan Haskins (hip), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), C Ben Jones (not injury related), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) and DT Teair Tart (ankle).

JACKSONVILLE

Did not practice: QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) and LB Chad Muma (ankle). Limited participation: S Andre Cisco (shoulder) and WR Zay Jones (chest).