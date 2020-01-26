Cornerback Is Latest to Agree to Futures Contract

NASHVILLE – Make it an even dozen.

Cornerback Kenneth Durden signed a futures contract with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was out of the NFL for most of the 2019 season before the Titans brought him back to their practice squad on Nov. 26. He remained there through the end of the playoff run.

Durden is the 12 player to agree to a futures contract with Tennessee since the loss in the AFC Championship at Kansas City. The other 11 also spent time on the practice squad during 2019. Durden has done so each of the past three seasons.

He spent a month on the practice squad early in the 2017 season and two weeks there late in 2018. He also spent time on the active roster in 2018 and appeared in five games as a reserve cornerback and a special teams performer. He has not been credited with a tackle, a pass defended or any other primary statistic.

An undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2016, he has spent time with the Oakland Raiders and N.Y. Giants in addition to the Titans.

Linebacker Josh Smith, currently a member of Kansas City’s practice squad as that team prepares for Super Bowl LIV, agreed to a futures contract on Tuesday. Ten others, including running back Dalyn Dawkins, cornerback Kareem Orr and tackle David Quessenberry, did so a day earlier.

A futures contract secures a player’s rights for the coming season. It does not take effect until the start of the new contract year, March 18, in this case.