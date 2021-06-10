Another 2021 Draft Pick Agrees to Terms

Rashad Weaver has some legal issues to resolve, but he also has an NFL contract.

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with the outside linebacker, the second of their two fourth-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, on Thursday.

Weaver is the sixth member of Tennessee’s eight-player 2021 draft class to complete negotiations on his rookie contract. The team still has to finalize deals with its two third-round selections, linebacker Monty Rice and cornerback Elijah Molden.

“I felt like (the Titans) got the biggest steal in the draft,” Weaver said shortly after he was chosen. “I thought I would be gone on day two [Rounds 2-3], honestly, but some things just change. We are at this point now and I have been drafted and people dream of this. I am so thankful for it.

“For them to pick me, I am excited, but I think they got a great value pick in me and I am excited to prove that to them.”

They also got a guy with a legal entanglement. A day before he was drafted, Weaver was charged with simple assault due to an alleged altercation with a woman outside a Pittsburgh bar two weeks earlier. Team officials were unaware of the charge until after the draft when the news broke publicly.

To date, there has been no resolution in the case.

Weaver spent four years at Pitt and was a 2020 consensus All-American after having missed all of 2019 with a knee injury. He notched seven and a half sacks, 14 and a half tackles for loss and 35 tackles in nine games last season. Tennessee’s scouting department also saw him up close at the Senior Bowl, where he was named Defensive Senior of the Week.

With the Titans he will be part of a rotation that features Harold Landry, their leader in sacks each of the last two years, and Bud Dupree, the most high-profile of the franchise’s free agent additions this offseason.

“I feel like I can affect every play, whether I am the one making the play, the TFL or the sack, or I am the one taking on blocks so someone else can go make the play,” Weaver said. “I just want to help the defense on every play and cause havoc for the offense and cause them to have to plan for me.”