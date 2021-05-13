Five Draft Picks Signed Ahead of Rookie Minicamp

Caleb Farley and Dillon Radunz, the Titans' top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, are among those who make quick work of contract negotiations.

One day before the start of their rookie minicamp, more than half of the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 draft class is under contract.

The team announced Thursday that it had wrapped up negotiations with their first-round pick, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, their second-round choice, North Dakota State tackle Dillon Radunz, fourth-round selection Dez Fitzpatrick, a wide receiver from Louisville, a sixth-rounder, LSU wide receiver Racey McMath, and seventh-round choice Brady Breeze, a safety from Oregon.

Those yet to be signed are the two third-round selections, linebacker Monty Rice and cornerback Elijah Molden, and defensive end Rashad Weaver, the second of two fourth-round picks. It is unlikely that Weaver’s deal will get done any time soon given that he faces an off-the-field issue after being charged with simple assault after a woman in Pittsburgh alleged that he struck her following a public argument last month.

The absence of signed contracts will not keep those three out of offseason activities such as this weekend’s activities, which will include two days of meetings, practices and presentations to help prepare the first-year professionals for what is to come over the next several weeks and months. If they are not signed by the start of training camp, they will not be able to participate at that time.

“I think we are a better football team after (the draft),” general manager Jon Robinson said. “… These guys that we selected … we loved watching those guys play football. We loved watching – putting the tape on and watching them do a job that we are now going to hire them to do.

“I think they are going to add value to the football team in their various roles, and they are about what we are about with their play style and their makeup.”

In addition to their draft picks, the Titans also announced that 10 undrafted rookies were under contract. That group includes two tight ends, Miller Forristall out of Alabama and Briley Moore out of Kansas State, as well as a kicker, Ohio State’s Blake Haubeil, and a punter, Cincinnati’s James Smith.