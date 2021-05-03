Fourth-Round Pick Charged With Assault

A woman alleges that defensive end Rashad Weaver punched her following an argument at a Pittsburgh bar in April.

A day before the Tennessee Titans selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, defensive end Rashad Weaver was charged with simple assault in regard to an incident in the early-morning hours of April 18 in Pittsburgh.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:

According to the criminal complaint, police officers found a woman lying on the ground surrounded by a group of people at 2:28 a.m. April 18 on South 17th Street between East Carson and Bingham streets.

Those at the scene said a large man, later identified as Mr. Weaver, punched the woman, Demetria Navjelis. Mr. Weaver was not at the scene when officers arrived. Ms. Navjelis was checked by a medic and released.

According to the report, the two had been seen arguing in a bar and had to be separated. The woman later told police that she threw her drink at Weaver. Days later, she was diagnosed with a concussion after she went to a hospital because she had been vomiting.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 5 in Pittsburgh.

Tennessee chose Weaver (6-5, 270), a consensus All-American in 2020, on Saturday with the 135th overall pick in the draft. He was the second player the Titans selected in that round and the fifth of eight overall.

A three-year starter at Pitt, he had 17 sacks, 34.5 tackles for loss and 110 total tackles for his career.

“They put the faith in me to pick me,” Weaver said of the Titans. “… When I got on the phone, I felt like they got the biggest steal in the draft. I thought I would be gone on (Friday), honestly, but some things just change. We are at this point now and I have been drafted and people dream of this. I am so thankful for it.

“For them to pick me, I am excited, but I think they got a great value pick in me and I am excited to prove that to them.”

He also is going to have to try to prove his innocence at some point.