Jayon Brown Downgraded to Questionable

Inside linebacker missed the Week 2 win at Seattle with a hamstring injury but increased his practice time throughout this week.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ injury report got a little worse Saturday.

Inside linebacker Jayon Brown was downgraded to questionable a day before the Titans (1-1) face the Indianapolis Colts (0-2) in each team’s first AFC South matchup of the season.

The move came after Brown had trended in the right direction throughout the week. He was included on the injury report every day with a hamstring issue. He did not practice Wednesday, was a limited participant on Thursday and a full participant on Friday. As of Friday afternoon, coaches considered him available for Sunday.

Now, Brown joins outside linebacker Bud Dupree (knee) as the only Tennessee players considered questionable this week.

Three others, including starting tight end Anthony Firkser (knee) were ruled out Friday. All three were inactive in Week 2 at Seattle, as was Brown.

Also Saturday, fullback Tory Carter and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton IV, were promoted from the practice squad to the active roster as standard elevations. Each automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Friday, the Titans signed tight end Tommy Hudson to the active roster from the practice squad. He was a standard elevation to the practice squad last Sunday and made his NFL debut at Seattle. Without Firkser, he is in line to play again, unless coaches elect to go with Carter, who can operate from the backfield or the line of scrimmage.

David Long started in Brown’s place against the Seahawks and was credited with six tackles along with one tackle for a loss. Long missed Week 1 loss to Arizona with a hamstring injury of his own but was not listed on the injury report this week.

Brown made seven tackles against Arizona, when he played more snaps on defense than any Titans player other than cornerback Kristian Fulton.

He missed the final six games of last season (plus the playoff loss to Baltimore) with an elbow injury. A free agent in the offseason, Brown elected to return to Tennessee on a one-year contract with the idea that he could get a bigger deal in 2021. Teams will be hesitant, however, to pay a player who cannot seem to stay healthy.