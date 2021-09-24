Friday Injury Report: Three Titans Ruled Out

Caleb Farley, Anthony Firkser and Derick Roberson all will miss a second straight game. Uncertainty remains for the offensive line.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have ruled out three players for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.

For all three, it will be the second straight game they miss. Each also was among the inactives for last Sunday’s game at Seattle after having played in the opener against Arizona.

Firsker and Roberson have knee injuries. Roberson was a limited participant on Wednesday but sat out Thursday and Friday’s workouts. Firsker did not take part in any of the three practice sessions. Farley, Tennessee’s first-round pick in this year’s draft, is out with a shoulder injury. Like Firkser, he was unable to take part in practice all week.

The only other Titans player who did not practice Friday was outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who was listed as questionable.

"I think he is still working to be back and improve and it’s just the recovery," coach Mike Vrabel said. "I think that is where we are at now, is trying to find out what the best plan is for (Dupree) each and every week [and] how he responds after games."

For Indianapolis, quarterback Carson Wentz practiced for the first time – on a limited basis – and was listed as questionable.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Friday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: OLB Bud Dupree (knee), CB Caleb Farley (shoulder), TE Anthony Firkser (knee), and OLB Derick Roberson (knee). Limited participation: G Rodger Saffold (shoulder). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), ILB Jayon Brown (hamstring), RB Derrick Henry (not injury related), CB Chris Jackson (illness), C Ben Jones (knee), T Taylor Lewan (knee) and T Ty Sambrailo (foot).

Sunday status: Out – Farley, Firkser and Roberson; Questionable – Dupree.

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: CB T.J. Carrie (knee), LB Jordan Glasgow (concussion), G Quenton Nelson (back) and T Braden Smith (foot/thumb) Limited participation: LB Darius Leonard (ankle), QB Carson Wentz (ankles). Full participation: S Julian Blackmon (shoulder), WR Parris Campbell (abdomen), TE Jack Doyle (not injury related), T Eric Fisher (not injury replated), WR Zach Pascal (illness) and CB Xavier Rhodes (calf).

Sunday status: Out – Glasgow and Smith; Questionable – Wentz.