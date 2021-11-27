Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Player(s)
    Kevin Hogan, DeShone Kizer, Logan Woodside, Khari Blasingame, Cody Hollister, Breon Borders, Kevin Strong

    Coaches Choose Backup QB for Patriots Game

    Kevin Hogan, who has been on the practice squad for less than a month, will be behind Ryan Tannehill in Logan Woodside's absence.
    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will go with the new guy as their backup quarterback this week.

    Franchise officials named Kevin Hogan a standard elevation from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. He was the choice to fill in for Logan Woodside, who is on the Reserve-COVID 19 list, over DeShone Kizer.

    Hogan has been a member of the practice squad since Nov. 10. Kizer, who spent part of last season, all of the offseason and a portion of training camp with the Titans, was added this week when Woodside became unavailable.

    “Mentally, (Hogan) put a lot of work in,” coach Mike Vrabel said Friday. “So, if called upon, I am confident that he will be able to handle the gameplan.”

    Along with Hogan, defensive lineman Kevin Strong was named a standard elevation and wide receiver Cody Hollister and cornerback Breon Borders were named COVID elevations to the active roster. All of them will be available to play against the Patriots.

    Additionally, fullback Khari Blasingame was removed from injured reserve and returned to the active roster, wide receiver A.J. Brown was placed on injured reserve and cornerback Greg Mabin was downgraded from questionable to out because of an ankle injury.

    Hogan has not played in a regular season game since Oct. 15, 2017 with Cleveland, when he made his only start. A fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2016, he has appeared in eight games overall and has completed 60 of 101 passes for 621 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

    In recent years he spent time with Washington, Denver and Cincinnati.

    Ryan Tannehill has been the Titans’ starting quarterback for 37 straight games and has played every offensive snap this season.

