Backup Quarterback Placed on COVID List

NASHVILLE – For the second time this week the Tennessee Titans have placed a player on their Reserve-COVID-19 list. This time it is their second-string quarterback.

Logan Woodside was removed from the active roster Wednesday, which makes it unlikely he will be available for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. A player who is unvaccinated must be out a minimum of 10 days. A vaccinated player – provided he is asymptomatic – can return if he tests negative for the coronavirus twice, at least 24 hours apart.

Linebacker Joe Jones has been on the Reserve-COVID 19 list since Monday.

The COVID list is for those who test positive for the coronavirus or have had close contact with someone who has the virus. Teams are prohibited from revealing the reason for a player’s addition.

Woodside has been Ryan Tannehill’s primary backup since the start of the 2020 season. During that time, however, he has not played any meaningful snaps on offense (24 total in nine games) and his only completed pass (on three career attempts) was on a fake punt last season.

Without him, that job falls to Kevin Hogan, who has been on the practice squad for two weeks. Tennessee added Hogan when the Carolina Panthers signed veteran Matt Barkley to their active roster off the Titans’ practice squad.

A fifth-round pick by Kansas City in 2016, Hogan has played eight games with one start in his career and has completed 59.4 percent of his passes (60 of 101) with four touchdown throws and seven interceptions. His last regular-season appearance was Oct. 15, 2017, with Cleveland.

Tannehill has started 37 straight games for the Titans since he took over for Marcus Mariota in Week 7 of the 2019 season. That is the fourth longest active streak among all NFL quarterbacks behind Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady (86 games), Las Vegas’ Derek Carr (69) and Buffalo Josh Allen (48).

Tannehill has played every snap on offense this season. The best thing for Tennessee this week would be that he finishes this next contest.